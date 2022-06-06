BWW Review: SISTER ACT at Paper Mill Playhouse is a Delightful Musical Comedy Wonderfully Performed

"God has sent me here for a reason. Take the hint." by Deloris in Sister Act

Paper Mill Playhouse wraps up their successful 2021-2022 Season with the beloved Tony Award nominated musical, Sister Act. The Millburn theatre brings the show to exciting new heights with elaborate staging and a wonderful, star-studded cast. Whether it's your first time seeing Sister Act or you want the opportunity enjoy it again, now's the time to gather your group. It will be performed through Sunday, June 26.

Sister Act features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The book is by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. The musical theatre production is based on the hit 1992 Touchtone Motion Picture by the same name written by Joseph Howard. The show's direction by Jerry Zaks is restaged by Steven Beckler, choreography by Anthony Van Laast is restaged by Janet Rothermel, and the musical direction by Christopher Babbage.

In the uproarious, yet heartfelt story, Deloris Van Cartier is a spirited disco performer who witnesses a murder by her thuggish boyfriend, Curtis. When she goes into hiding for her safety at a convent as Sister Mary Clarence, Delores is not suited to the cloistered lifestyle and she has repeated conflicts with the Mother Superior. But her talents for music and dance inspire the other nuns to create powerhouse performances in church which attract parishoners and much needed funds for the church. Can Deloris continue to hide from Curtis and his henchmen when the nuns' talents are becoming a media sensation?

There's so much to love about the dynamic cast. The members capture their distinctive roles, perform the musical numbers with verve, and they have impeccable comedic timing that keeps you enjoying every minute of the show. The company features Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Deloris Van Cartier; Akron Watson as Curtis; Jennifer Allen as Mother Superior; John Treacy Egan as Monsignor O'Hara; Belinda Allyn as Sister Mary Robert; Diane J. Findlay as Sister Mary Lazarus; Kara Mikula as Sister Mary Patrick; Jarran Muse as Lt. Eddie Souther; Anthony Alfaro as Pablo; Ryan Gregory Thurman as TJ; and Todd A Horman as Joey.





Rounding out the multi-talented cast are Rachelle Rose Clark, Steve Czarnecki, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Joe Hornberger, Kolby Kindle, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Heather Parcells, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Sydney Skye, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes and Zuri Washington.

Some of our favorite numbers in the versatile and dazzling score include "Fabulous Baby" by Deloris, Michelle and Tina; "It's Good to Be a Nun" by Delores, Mary Patrick, Mary Robert, Mary Lazarus and the Nuns; "I Could Be That Guy" by Eddie and Burns; "Sunday Morning Fever" by Deloris, Mother Superior, Monsignor O'Hara, Eddie, Mary Patrick, Mary Robert, Mary Lazarus, Nuns, Alter Boys and Workers; "Lady in the Long Black Dress" by Joey, Pablo, and TJ; "Haven't Got a Prayer" by Mother Superior; "The Life I Never Led" by Mary Robert; "Sister Act" by Deloris; "When I Find My Baby" by Curtis and the dazzling finale, "Spread the Love Around" by the entire company.

The production team has created the ideal setting for Sister Act with original scenic design by Klara Zieglerova; original costume design by Lez Brotherston; costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair & wig design by Kaitlyn Adams. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett. Casting is by Binder Casting.

We applaud Paper Mill Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director, Mike Stotts for bringing Sister Act to metro area audiences. It is the feel-good production of this theatre season and it would be a sin not to see it.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at https://papermill.org/. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel