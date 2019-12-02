BWW Review: Renée Taylor in MY LIFE ON A DIET at GSP is Engaging and Entertaining

NJ theatergoers have until Sunday, December 15 to see the legendary comedienne and movie star, Renée Taylor in her fascinating one-woman show, My Life on a Diet at George Street Playhouse (GSP). It is being performed in the Arthur Laurents Theater at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). The production is based on the book by the same name that Renée wrote with her husband, Joseph Bologna, the show's original director. You don't want to miss this humorous, thoughtful, and compelling story of Renée Taylor's life. We attended a Saturday night performance and the audience just loved the show.

Ms. Taylor is a total charmer with a vibrant personality. Seated comfortably behind her desk, she recounts personal stories from her childhood through the present day. Her dialogue is laced with clever, funny anecdotes. Dieting was a part of Renée's life from the age of eleven. The programs she attempted included "Aunt Mitzi's Whitefish and Papaya Diet," "The Sicilian Nun's Spiritual Diet," the "Renée's Boyfriend is Already Married Diet," the "Vogue Magazine Champagne Diet, " and many more. While controlling her weight was a struggle, she worked diligently at the craft of acting, honing the impressive career she is known for today. An award winning actress and writer, Renée has had unforgettable appearances on television, Broadway shows, in major movies, and she is well-known for her role as Sylvia on the hit sitcom, "The Nanny."

Audiences will enjoy hearing all about the many famous people that Renée encountered and befriended along the way like Grace Kelley, Marilyn Monroe and Barbra Streisand. And of course, she shares the story of her lovely romance and professional partnership her late husband, Joseph Bologna to whom she was married for 52 years. Photos, projections and video clips work beautifully to complement Renee's discourse.

My Life on a Diet is making a stop in New Brunswick on the show's national tour. Make time in your schedule and spend some time with Renee Taylor, a true entertainment icon. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.

My Life on a Diet is being performed at George Street Playhouse in the Arthur Laurents Theatre of NBPAC, located at 9 Livingston Avenue. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission and will be on stage through December 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/ or call 732.246.7717.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel





