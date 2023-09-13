BWW Q&A: Mandy Gonzalez On Performing With Javier Muñoz at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, the Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights, will celebrate today’s greatest composers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters on Friday, September 29th. Together, they share stories and songs from their careers on stage, including music from Wicked, Hamilton and the best of Broadway.

Mandy Gonzalez, who most recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation “Hamilton”, had her breakout role as Nina in Miranda’s debut hit, “In the Heights”. She later went on to star in “Wicked” and “Aida” on Broadway, appearing in “Across the Universe” on the big screen, “Quantico” and “Madam Secretary” on the small screen, and performing for symphonies around the world.

She is joined by her friend and former cast mate Javier Muñoz, who stepped into Miranda’s shoes when he took over the lead role of Usnavi in “In the Heights” and helped develop and eventually star as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton alongside its creator in the blockbuster hit “Hamilton”. Muñoz most recently appeared on the final season of the Netflix hit series, “Shadowhunters”, and starred in the Broadway-bound musical “The Devil Wears Prada” written by Elton John.

Together Gonzalez and Muñoz share intimate retellings of stories and songs from their vast careers on stage and their unique up close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors. Be in the room where it happens for the infectious hits from Hamilton and In the Heights, defy gravity with anthems from Wicked, and other songs from the best of Broadway!

How does it feel to reunite with your former castmate Javier Muñoz for this performance?

I love performing with Javier. In this show we really get to celebrate our friendship through music and the stories we tell.

How does it feel to perform in New Jersey, where you currently reside with your family?

It’s so exciting! Singing for family and friends reminds me of when I first started.

What can audiences expect from this concert?

Lots of joy, laughter, some tears, and high belting!

Are there any songs you're especially excited to perform?

Yes our finale is a song we did together during In The Heights that a choir now performs with us. It’s incredibly inspiring to share the stage with students who have grown up listening to the cast album.

What would be a dream duet for you and Javier Muñoz that you haven't done yet?

Hmmmm, I’ll say anything from Sunday in the Park.

Why should audiences come and see the show?

It’s a great night out with the family!!