BWW Q&A: Mandy Gonzalez On Performing With Javier Muñoz at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ

Tickets start at just $39.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 3 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater
Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Photo 4 Graham Phillips & Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC

BWW Q&A: Mandy Gonzalez On Performing With Javier Muñoz at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, the Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights, will celebrate today’s greatest composers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters on Friday, September 29th. Together, they share stories and songs from their careers on stage, including music from Wicked, Hamilton and the best of Broadway.

Mandy Gonzalez, who most recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation “Hamilton”, had her breakout role as Nina in Miranda’s debut hit, “In the Heights”. She later went on to star in “Wicked” and “Aida” on Broadway, appearing in “Across the Universe” on the big screen, “Quantico” and “Madam Secretary” on the small screen, and performing for symphonies around the world.

She is joined by her friend and former cast mate Javier Muñoz, who stepped into Miranda’s shoes when he took over the lead role of Usnavi in “In the Heights” and helped develop and eventually star as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton alongside its creator in the blockbuster hit “Hamilton”. Muñoz most recently appeared on the final season of the Netflix hit series, “Shadowhunters”, and starred in the Broadway-bound musical “The Devil Wears Prada” written by Elton John.

Together Gonzalez and Muñoz share intimate retellings of stories and songs from their vast careers on stage and their unique up close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors. Be in the room where it happens for the infectious hits from Hamilton and In the Heights, defy gravity with anthems from Wicked, and other songs from the best of Broadway!

How does it feel to reunite with your former castmate Javier Muñoz for this performance?

I love performing with Javier. In this show we really get to celebrate our friendship through music and the stories we tell.

How does it feel to perform in New Jersey, where you currently reside with your family?

It’s so exciting! Singing for family and friends reminds me of when I first started.

What can audiences expect from this concert?

Lots of joy, laughter, some tears, and high belting!

Are there any songs you're especially excited to perform?

Yes our finale is a song we did together during In The Heights that a choir now performs with us. It’s incredibly inspiring to share the stage with students who have grown up listening to the cast album.

What would be a dream duet for you and Javier Muñoz that you haven't done yet?

Hmmmm, I’ll say anything from Sunday in the Park.

Why should audiences come and see the show?

It’s a great night out with the family!!




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Interview: L.A. Mars of TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Nutley Little Theatre Photo
Interview: L.A. Mars of TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Nutley Little Theatre

“Tick, Tick… BOOM!,” is the musical that paved the way for Rent. The show tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, who lives in New York City in 1990. In the moments before his 30th birthday, Jon worries that he has taken the wrong path in life.

2
EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR Comes to bergenPAC in January Photo
EXTREME & LIVING COLOUR Comes to bergenPAC in January

bergenPAC will present Extreme & Living Colour on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
MPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Photo
MPAC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts and an art gallery exhibition that reflect the many aspects of Hispanic and Latino culture. Learn more about the event lineup here!

4
SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre Photo
SUNSET BOULEVARD Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday September 15th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADAJerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
BWW Q&A: The Doo Wop Project of The Doo Wop Project at Toronto Symphony OrchestraBWW Q&A: The Doo Wop Project of The Doo Wop Project at Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize StrikeMusicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
State Theatre New Jersey (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constantine Maroulis
Sieminski Theater (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Night Fundraiser
Surflight Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/07-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitting New Heights with Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz
Mayo Performing Arts Center (9/29-9/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You