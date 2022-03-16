BWW Interview: Director Danny Campos and PINKALICIOUS The Musical at The Growing Stage in Netcong

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong is proud to present the return of Pinkalicious The Musical. The show runs March 18 through April 10 with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special Opening Night Performance, March 18 at 7:30PM. This production is directed by Danny Campos, TGS Theatre Artist and Director of Marketing with Musical Direction by Laura Petrie and Choreography by Jillian Petrie.

Pinkalicious The Musical is the tale, based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, of Pinkalicious, who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this pink predicament. Pinkalicious The Musical is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Danny Campos about his career and directing Pinkalicious at The Growing Stage.

Campos is an actor, director, teaching artist and arts administrator working in the NJ/NY area. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Theatre/Music from Albright College and a Master's Degree in Educational Theatre from New York University. Danny studied at the prestigious Eugene O'Neill National Theatre Institute in Waterford, CT. Currently, Danny is the Director of Marketing at The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey. When he's not on stage or in the classroom, he's working extensively with various arts organizations such as the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Theatre for Young Audiences/USA, IPAY and AATE.

What was your first foray into directing?

I started directing in college. My first experience was an evening of Shakespeare scenes at Albright College in Reading, PA where I received my undergraduate degree in Theatre and Music.

How do the many roles you have assumed in the performing arts complement your career?

The many roles I assume make every day different and exciting. I'm able to hone my craft through performing or directing, provide tools and inspiration to young people as a teaching artist and tap into other creative facets of my brain when wearing the marketing director hat. It keeps me on my toes and makes me appreciate what we're all trying to do at The Growing Stage---provide high quality theatre for the entire family.

What piece of advice can you offer people hoping for a career in the theatre?

First off, give it time because success does not happen overnight. I know that sounds cliche, but I always say give it 5 years before you can feel successful and find your right footing in this field of theatre. Also, be open to other opportunities. I never thought I would be working as a teaching artist, but when I graduated from college in 2005, there were so many opportunities to teach, and I found that teaching allowed me to hone my craft and explore a completely different side of my creative talents. I'm a better performer and director because of my teaching experience.

Tell us a little about the cast/team behind Pinkalicous?

Well for starters--they are super-talented and just make me laugh. We have so much fun in the rehearsals, but I think most importantly, they understand what is the task at hand--to work hard and care about product you are creating, because you're providing something special that young people and families will cherish for a long time.

Much of your recent work has centered on The Growing Stage. Why do you think it is such a special place for young people and families?

It is very rare to find an organization like The Growing Stage where the adults and children are treated equally. At The Growing Stage, commitment to nurturing the development of the performing for young people and their families is the number one priority. All of TGS's programming centers around families and creating not just a moment, but a lasting memory. The Growing Stage is devoted to creating the adult theatre patrons of tomorrow by introducing them to this magical world. For "regular adult" theatre companies to thrive and survive, you need places like The Growing Stage to foster that love of the arts.

What have been some of the challenges of directing Pinkalicious?

This is such a fun show to direct, that it's hard to say there's any challenges at all. Since this production is somewhat of a re-launch of the 2020 version, trying to keep things fresh and exciting seemed to be a challenge I was anticipating, but it never happened. This whole experience felt fresh and exciting, just like any other new project I've worked on.

We know that the show was slated for performing when the pandemic hit? Have you made any changes to the show since then?

Absolutely! We have some new performers in the cast, so naturally the show has evolved with new voices, new character interpretations plus we've added new choreography and the addition of a Cupcake Ensemble, made up of four young performers working alongside our professionals. Since The Growing Stage recently installed a new fly system and rear projection screen, we've expanded our production values to add some projection designs to the scenery.

What do you want people to know about the show?

It's really for everyone! The young people will connect to the characters of Pinkalicious and Peter and the adults will sympathize with the parents. Plus, it's a musical with catchy tunes and eye-popping choreography. With all the hardships happening in the world today, this show will definitely take you out of reality for a bit and put a smile on your face.

Can you share any of your future plans?

It's been a very busy couple of months having just directed our New Play-Reading Festival and now this production of Pinkalicious, so I'm definitely looking forward to a lighter schedule, but of course my teaching will continue including The Growing Stage's Summer Arts Camp, which is back in-person. And of course I look forward to some new acting and directing opportunities down the road. But first, sleep!

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Ave, Netcong, NJ 07857. For tickets to Pinkalicious and information about upcoming shows and events at The Growing Stage, please visit https://growingstage.com/ or call 973.347.4946.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Danny Campos and The Growing Stage