BONEY JAMES: THE DETOUR TOUR Comes To Mayo Performing Arts Center, April 8

Chart-topping jazz/R&B sax player Boney James brings his Detour tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 pm.

The concert will feature music from his iconic 30-year career, including selections from Detour, his 2022 chart-topping release. "What drives me is my love of making music and my desire for people to hear what I've made," he says. "I still love the communal aspect of playing live. There's nothing else like it."

During his 30-year career, Boney James has released a staggering 18 studio albums - including a pair of Christmas records -with 1995's Seduction, 1997's Sweet Thing and 1999's Body Language all RIAA certified gold. In 2015, Boney's futuresoul spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart and was the best-selling Contemporary Jazz Record of 2015. Boney has earned four Grammy nominations ("I'm not gonna lie... I'd still love a statue," he says), two NAACP Image Award nominations and a Soul Train Award, while a dozen of his albums have landed at #1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Album chart. His collaborators in the past include a Who's Who of R&B and soul: Raheem DeVaughn, Faith Evans, George Benson, George Duke, Dwele, Al Jarreau, Philip Bailey, Anthony Hamilton, Jaheim, Eric Benét, Dave Hollister, Stokley Williams, Kenny Lattimore and Angie Stone.

Detour, on Concord Records, is chart-topping jazz/R&B sax player Boney James' 18th studio album. Appropriately titled, this latest album is a subtle stylistic turn that builds on the commercial success of 2020's Solid, his highest charting release ever on the pop charts, peaking in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

"We've all been on a detour these last few years," says Boney. "This album reflects how my music and I have been affected by the times we're in."

For further information on Boney James, please visit https://boneyjames.com/