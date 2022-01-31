Audiences Invited To Join Artists At Work In In Full Color And Hudson County Community College Collaboration

Join us for the kickoff of Hudson County Community College's Behind the Scenes Sundays, an event series inviting audiences to join artists at work -- and perhaps even create art of their own! In Full Color is the first group of resident artists for the program, with events on Feb. 6 and 13, as well as March 6, 13 and 20 at Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Ave., sixth floor, Jersey City, NJ.

Up to 10 guests can join any of these events in-person. All guests will be masked. Select events will be Livestreamed or available on Zoom. All events are free to attend.

Here's what's on deck for February. Please note two of the events are on the same day, Feb. 13. See RSVP pages and full info at links.

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. EST: New Works by Nancy Méndez-Booth



A Jersey City Arts Council Literary Arts award winner, three-time In Full Color alumna, critically acclaimed writer and proud Boricua shares her latest works -- an exciting fusion of poetry, enhanced nonfiction & drama -- which explore themes like guilt, caregiving, code switching, and living in and with the pandemic. Participants will also get to engage in a writing exercise and workshare.



Sunday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. EST: "Secrets; Love" 10th Anniversary Reading

(RSVP Virtual or RSVP In-Person)



In Full Color founder/director Summer Dawn revisits her Downtown Urban Arts Festival play with its original cast! A hybrid event, with in-person and virtual attendance options. The play opens with the kidnapping of Rizalia Salem, the wife of Marcus Salem, and Marcus's best friend Marton, at the wedding of the Salems' oldest child.



When their next-door neighbor Diego Carbonell hears mysterious, terrifying sounds coming from their house, however, he begins thinking that the truth may be darker than anyone suspects. Together with the Salems' daughter Luz, he puts the pieces together and discovers the lengths some would go to for love.



Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. EST: Let's Make Poetry Collage Zines!



A workshop for new poetry/collage/zine creators with Starly Zines' Sabrina Sims. We will have art materials available for collaging. Got extra pens, markers, paper, magazines, scissors and glue sticks? Please bring them if you can! Also pack any desired/favorite art supplies and materials for your own work.

The March schedule will be announced soon and will feature events by Jersey City poet laureate RescuePoetix, lauded poet Dena Igusti launching a new film project focusing on Southeast Asian stories, and writers Nina Ki and Kendra Augustin, both workshopping new creations for stage and film.

In Full Color and Hudson County Community College's Behind the Scenes Sundays runs on Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. (New Works by Nancy Méndez-Booth) and on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ("Secrets; Love" 10th Anniversary Reading) and 1:30 p.m. (Let's Make Poetry Collage Zines!). All events are free to attend and open to up to 10 guests in-person at Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Ave., sixth floor, Jersey City, NJ. All guests must be masked. Virtual options available for select events. For more information and to RSVP, visit InFullColor.org.