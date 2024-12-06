Aspire Performing Arts Company Will Perform BEETLEJUICE JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage when Aspire Performing Arts Company presents Beetlejuice JR. from December 20 through 22 at Fair Lawn Community Center.

Based on the blockbuster motion picture turned Broadway musical, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz, who is grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with death. Luckily for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by the Tony Award–nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical.

"Beetlejuice has a large and fervent fan base among people of all ages," said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International's President and CEO. "The response to Beetlejuice JR. from audiences around the country is nothing short of astounding. Bravo to Aspire PAC for bringing this musical so vividly to life...figuratively speaking, of course."

The show is directed by Brooke Garfinkel and produced by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. K. Leigh Weinman is music director and Melanie Della Peruti is choreographer. The team also includes production manager Cheryl Wilbur, stage manager Madie Jones, and production assistant Karson Moscola.

Comments