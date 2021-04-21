Aspire PAC Announces Spring and Summer Productions

Aspire Performing Arts Company (PAC) has announced its slate of offerings for performers ages 9 through 21 this spring and summer. Upcoming workshops and productions include opportunities to help adapt a new musical for high school performers, work directly with Broadway professionals, and participate in an outdoor staged concert of Les Misérables School Edition.

"We know how eager everyone is to get back to live theater, and we are as well!" says Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. "I am so excited for our upcoming programs, which provide students with a variety of opportunities to learn and grow as performers and creators. We will do this in an healthy and safe environment so that everyone can feel comfortable while also having fun."

In Aspire PAC's Musical Creators workshop, open to ages 9 through 13, students will work with a Director and Music Director to develop their very own original musical. They will create the script, characters, and select songs from popular musicals. Original music may be added as well! The eight-session workshop begins April 28 and culminates in a workshop performance for family and friends.

Aspire is also seeking actors ages 14 through 21 to help develop an updated script and score for the Off-Broadway a cappella musical Perfect Harmony. Perfect Harmony is a musical comedy about the search for truth, love, and a cappella championship glory, and features more than a dozen popular songs from the past several decades. The show is being developed for a "school edition" by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and Music Director Charles Linnell. Performers can be part of this development process, testing out songs and scenes - an excellent addition to anyone's resume. Video auditions are due April 25, and the workshop begins May 2.

The Broadway Musical Mentors Master Class & Cabaret will bring Broadway professionals - Nathaniel Stampley, Kathy Voytko, and Bonita J. Hamilton - directly to Wayne to work with aspiring performers ages 12 through 21, as well as perform alongside them in a live, outdoor cabaret performance. This is an amazing opportunity to benefit from the talent, expertise, and experience of leading Broadway performers, who will share their secrets on how to build believable characters, belt out showstopping numbers, and bring down the house. Participants will receive one-on-one feedback and training from our guest instructors, and at the end of the session, students will perform in a live cabaret-which will also feature performances by our Broadway mentors. This exciting workshop begins May 19, with the performance on June 11.

Aspire's summer production for ages 12 through 18 is a beautiful, outdoor concert version of Les Misérables School Edition. Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical - a true classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. Auditions take place June 6 and 8, and performances are scheduled for July 29 through 31.

All of the above programs take place in person at our studio in Wayne. Most activities will take place outdoors, but in the case of inclement weather, sessions will move indoors and masks will be worn.

For more information or to register for any of the above opportunities, please visit www.aspirepac.com or call 201-220-4933.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 13 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, four Broadway World Regional Awards (35 nominations), and 25 National Youth Arts Awards (45 nominations). For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.