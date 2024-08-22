Art House Productions to Present GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by Rajiv Joseph

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions in collaboration with Half-Light Productions, will present the upcoming presentation of Rajiv Joseph's compelling play, "Gruesome Playground Injuries," directed by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens. This captivating dramedy will be staged at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ, offering audiences a unique theatrical experience.

Performances begin on Friday, October 18, 2024, and run through Sunday, November 10, 2024, with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Ticket prices are set at $45 for general admission and $35 for students and seniors.

In a time when empathy and understanding are more crucial than ever, "Gruesome Playground Injuries" seeks to foster connection and dialogue. Art House Productions will engage the community by hosting post-show Q&A sessions with the creative team, and mental health specialists.

"We are excited to bring 'Gruesome Playground Injuries' to Jersey City," says Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. "This production resonates with our mission to present thought-provoking and impactful theater."

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" is a fast-paced, intense, and darkly comic play by Rajiv Joseph. It tells the story of Kayleen and Doug, two friends whose lives are intertwined through a series of injuries that bring them together. Spanning ages 8 to 38, the play follows their relationship as they navigate life's challenges, sometimes leaning on each other too much, occasionally causing harm, and often struggling to ask for help. Its non-chronological structure allows the audience to piece together their attraction while exploring themes of lost love, pain, regret, and how injuries can map a lifetime. Joseph highlights the complexity and messiness of life, reminding us that it becomes a bit easier with someone by our side.

Ticket Information

General Admission: $45

Students/Seniors: $35

Show Dates:

Performance #1: Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #2: Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #3: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 3:00pm

Performance #4: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #5: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #6: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 3:00pm

Performance #7: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #8: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #9: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 3:00pm

Performance #10: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #11: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:00pm

Performance #12: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00pm

Showtimes:

Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3 PM

Location: Art House Productions

345 Marin Boulevard (between Morgan and Bay Streets), Jersey City, NJ 07302

For tickets and more information, please visit Art House Productions.

Comments