Art House Productions Will Present The First JC Fridays Of The Year

On March 6, 2020, Art House Productions' JC Fridays will be holding its seasonal multi-arts festival, featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City. From Greenville to the Heights, there are free arts events for everyone in nearly every neighborhood of Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works and connect with the community.

"We are excited to kick-off the first JC Fridays of 2020 with a diverse group of partner venues and artists!" says Producing Director Courtney Little. "JC Fridays has become a mainstay in the community; an opportunity for businesses to connect with local artists, and for the public to explore arts and cultural events in their own backyards for free. I love seeing JC Fridays events in non-traditional and unexpected spaces, like newcomers Heights Orthodontics, who will be showcasing art by Bithika Adhikary."

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC*, NJCU; and supported by Art Fair 14C.

Visitors are encouraged to attend multiple events throughout the day using the Art House Quarterly (AHQ) brochures found at each location and the online event map at www.jcfridays.com, to plan their own personalized art crawl. Most events are accessible using Via, Jersey City's new ride-sharing service. They are also encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #JCFridays.

EVENTS AT ART HOUSE

ART HOUSE GALLERY Presents: One Year After, Hamlet Manzueta

(art) 6pm - 7pm Commemorating the one year anniversary of Hamlet Manzueta's death, the Art House Gallery proudly presents the prolific, cohesive body of work from this beloved, local artist. Opening reception on Saturday, March 7th, 6pm to 9pm. Cast Iron Lofts, 262 17th St. (Coles & Jersey Ave) 201-918-6019. Family Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour. www.arthouseproductions.org

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

GROVE (ON AND AROUND)

SILVERMAN AND THE MAJESTIC THEATRE CONDOMINIUM ASSOC. Presents Katia Bulbenko

(art) 6pm-8pm Katia Bulbenko, Fragments/Reassemblage Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis. 222 Montgomery St (Grove/Montgomery) 201-280-4821. Family Friendly. Barrier Free. katiabulbenko.com

NEWARK AVENUE (ON AND AROUND)

VILLAGE WEST GALLERY Pro Arts Jersey City

(art) 7pm-9pm Art of the Curators. Curators are often artists too. Pro Arts celebrates the art of Anonda Bell, Asha Ganpat, Jo-El Lopez, and Paul Pinkman; all past curators for the Pro Art's Meet the Curators - portfolio review event. 331 Newark Ave. (4th and Merseles) 201-656-3408. Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.proartsjerseycity.org

GIA GELATO & CAFE PRESENTS: Boone for Jersey City

(art) 6:30pm - 9:30pm This series consists of vibrant and pastel colors symbolizing the blossoming of Spring. Each canvas is unique and will be displayed for the first time in Jersey City. 281 Newark Avenue (3rd and Monmouth) 201-216-0555 Family Friendly. Tactile Tour. www.giagelato.com

GALLERIE HUDSON Presents Student Art Show

(art) (music) (educational) 2pm - 7:30pm Charter School Student Art Show. The two best artists from each of Jersey City's Charter Schools. 197 Newark ave. (Jersey Ave) 201-434-1010. Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.galleriehudson.com/

POWERHOUSE ARTS DISTRICT

SKY GARDEN GALLERY PRESENTS: Channeling Oshun

(art) 6pm - 9pm Channeling Oshun Self Love as Transformation Oshun, the Yorùbá goddess of love will be celebrated through a multidisciplinary art show. Patrons experience self-love transformation through interactive play with the five senses. 150 Bay Street, PH9. Marin Blvd 917-627-9342. Barrier Free. www.skygardengallery.com

THE OAKMAN Presents The Art Project

(art) 6pm - 8pm Take a tour of 14 solo-artist lobbies including works by Kati Vilim, Marianne DeAngelis, Sandra DeSando, JeanPaul Picard, Michael Endy, LauraLou Levy, Anne Trauben, Jocelyn Fine, Marsha Goldberg, Scot J. Wittman, Robin Feld, Tomomi Ono, Alberte Bernier. 160 First St. Marin Blvd. and Provost 201-798-0928 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.drawingrooms.org

DVORA ART HOUSE Presents The Art Project

(art) 6pm - 8pm Tour lobbies: Cathy Diamond, Alpana Mittal , Helen Kwah, Kevin McCaffrey, Bithika Adhikary, Monika Kalra, Caridad Kennedy, Cheryl Sylivant, Claire McConaughy, Peter Delman, Richard White, Bruce Halpin148 First St. (Marin/Provost) 201-798-0928 Family Friendly. Barrier free. www.drawingrooms.org

DVORA POP UP GALLERY

(art) 6pm - 8pm This premiere exhibition in the new gallery presents recent works by longtime Jersey City artist, Pat Lay. Her sculptures and collage works focus on technological metaphors of the human experience. 160 1st St Marin and Provost. 201-208-8032. Family Friendly. Barrier free. Tactile Tour. www.drawingrooms.org/dvora-gallery.html

HAMILTON PARK

HAMILTON HOUSE Presents The Art Project

(art) 6 - 8pm Tour 7 floors of solo-artist lobbies. exhibitions by William Stamos, Bryant Small, Stephen Krasner, Gregg Rosen, Sandra DeSando, Brad Terhune, Andrea Epstein, Bruce Halpin, and Jodie Fink. 255 Brunswick (9th & 10th St.) 201-533-0333 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.drawingrooms.org

ED & MARY'S Presents Spring Art Show & Karaoke

(art) (performance) 8pm - 12am Several local artists work will be on sale. All proceeds go to the artist. Karaoke starts at 8pm. One song for $5 / 2 for $8. All proceeds from songs will be donated to Art House Productions. Art will be up for two weeks after the 6th. 174 Coles St. (9th/Coles) a??(201) 839-5604a??. Barrier Free.

JOURNAL SQUARE

MANA CONTEMPORARY x JC FRIDAYS

(art) 3pm Tour of exhibitions, featuring works by Dan Flavin, Andy Warhol, John Chamberlain, Arnulf Rainer, Rammellzee, and more. 888 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306. (201) 604-2702. Barrier Free. Family Friendly.

HCCC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS Presents Ladies Who Lecture & Lunch & Teacher as Artist: The Art of Collecting

(art) 12:30pm - 7pm. At 12:30, join curator and art historian, Monika Fabijanska for DOCA's new cultural lecture series, Ladies Who Lecture & Lunch. 4 pm artist reception features HCCC Professors Dorothy Anderson, Joseph Gallo, and Carrie R. Xaio in Teacher as Artist: The Art of Collecting. Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Avenue, 6th Floor (Jones St & Enos Pl) 201-360-4182 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.hccc.edu/cultural-affairs

EONTA SPACE Presents Commit to Memory: The Precipice of Extinction

(art) (Film/Video) 6pm-10pm Painters, Cheryl Gross and Andrea McKenna explore their individual concepts of extinction. Although different in style. Their work continues to be socially and spiritually relevant, as well as visually compelling. 34 Dekalb Ave (Dead End off of Van Reypen St), 201-536-1119. Family Friendly. Eontaspacenj.com

SMUSH GALLERY Presents īîìïíinches: Myssi Robinson, 1990 - Present

(art) 6pm - 10pm In īîìïíinches, Myssi's maximalist mixed-media work is contained in installations inviting viewers into the materiality of space. Texture is essential; framing, reimagined. Difference is a distance. Measure it poetically. 340 Summit Ave (Academy). Family Friendly. Smushgallery.com

McGINLEY SQUARE (on and around)

FINE ARTS GALLERY at SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY

(art) 5pm to 7pm Forged in Fabric Three artists working in fabric, Christine Barney, Mollie Thonneson and Anne Trauben will have works displayed. Each artist has her own unique approach to the material. 47 Glenwood Ave, 5th Floor Mac Mahon Student Center (Bergen and Kennedy Blvd) 201-761-8879 Family Friendly. Barrier Free. www.saintpeters.edu/fineartsgallery

THE CHURCH OF ST. PAUL AND INCARNATION Women's History Month Program- Listen! Look! Learn!

(art) (music) (performance) (educational) 7:30pm - 8:30pm Spend a fun, fact-filled evening celebrating the contributions of Inspiring women past and present, by Listening to; Looking at and Learning about Her-Story through music, art, dance and drama. 38 Duncan Avenue, (Bergen Avenue and Kennedy Blvd) (201) 433-4922 Family Friendly. www.StpaulsJC.org

BERGEN - LAFAYETTE

COVETABLES

(art) 4pm - 8pm Small Works Exhibit. Browse small-scale, affordable artworks by gallery and invited artists! Pacific Ave. (Pacific and Maple) (917) 748-8013. Family Friendly. www.covetablesnj.com

GREENVILLE

PROJECT GREENVILLE Presents Destiny: Group Art Show

(art) (music) 4pm - 7pm Join us JC Fridays weekend, in collaboration with JCTC, for Destiny: a group show exploring how past experiences and future possibilities shape our view(s) of what feels like--or might truly be--our fate. 128 Winfield Ave. (Between Ocean Ave-Old Bergen Rd.) (646) 361-1858. Family Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour.

THE VILLAGE

JERSEY CITY WRITERS PRESENTS NIGHT OF HIDDEN LIFE

(performance) 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Local actors on the mic reading selected works from our growing community of writers. Hosted by JCAC Literary Award Winner RADI, the poet! Village West Gallery, 331 Newark Avenue, Jersey City NJ 07302. Barrier Free. jerseycitywriters.org

EXCHANGE PLACE

MoRA CONTEMPORARY Presents Vision 20:20

(art) 5:30pm - 8:30pm Benefit Art Show. View the works by a group of tri-state-area artists, with selected works available for sale. 80 Grand St. (Grand and Washington) 917- 449-2842. Family Friendly. www.moramuseum.org

Art House Productions is located at 262 17th Street in Jersey City and is a 5,500 square foot facility with elevator access, accessible bathrooms, and wheelchair ramp accessibility. For additional accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call (201) 918-6019.





