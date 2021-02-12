Art House Productions Announces Lineup For VIRTUAL JC FRIDAYS On March 5

Art House Productions has announced "Virtual JC Fridays," on Friday, March 5 at 6:00pm EST - 9:00pm EST, online via Zoom.

Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, music and dance performances, art demonstrations, and studio tours from 27 participating artists and organizations. The full presenter descriptions are available on www.jcfridays.com.

Admission is free, advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, please visit www.jcfridays.com. The event will feature live ASL interpreters and Closed Captions. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC, New Jersey Theatre Alliance; and supported by Art Fair 14C and Flower Power Artworks. Support for Access expenses on this production provided in part through funding from Access A.R.T./New York, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).

"Despite the challenges of the past year, Virtual JC Fridays continues to serve artists, audiences and our mission during this time," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "With each edition, we've refined our process in order to best showcase our artists. This event's lineup (which has the highest number of presenters yet) will be organized by neighborhood, giving patrons the experience of traveling through Jersey City, which has always been the hallmark of the classic JC Fridays festival."

Virtual JC Fridays Lineup

March 5, 2021

6:00pm - 7:00pm EST: The Heights, Greenville, West Side, Bergen-Lafayette & Journal Squarea??

7:00pm - 8:00pm EST: Journal Squarea?? & Historic Downtown

8:00pm - 9:00pm EST: Historic Downtown

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

For more information about our programs, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org.