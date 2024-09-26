Art House Gallery Presents HOME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present “Home,” a group exhibit curated by Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

Artists included in this exhibit are: Janet Boltax, Greg Brickey, Doris Cacoilo, Mary Jean Canziani, Andrea Epstein, Cheryl Gross, Mark Kurdziel, Tina Maneca, and Jen Morris.

“Home suggests that home isn't necessarily a physical place but rather a feeling or state of being where one feels loved, comfortable, and at peace. It implies that true ‘home' is wherever you feel a strong emotional connection, whether that's with people, places, or experiences. It's about the warmth, love, and sense of belonging you associate with certain relationships or environments, rather than just the physical location,” explains Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director and Curator of the exhibit. “The artists in this show explore these themes in unique and personal ways, inviting viewers to reflect on what ‘home' means to them.”

The exhibit will run from Saturday, October 5th through Sunday, October 27th, with an Artist's Reception on Sunday, October 13th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The gallery will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For personalized viewings, appointments can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Comments