Annual Mercer Co. Artists Exhibit Opens Tonight

The talents of 36 Mercer County artists will be on display at the Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in "Mercer County Artists 2019," which opens Monday, May 20 and runs through Monday, July 8. The Gallery at Mercer is located on the second floor of the Communications Building on Mercer's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The show features work in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, graphite, mixed media, ceramic, and wood. More than 100 artists submitted work for the jurying process.

The community is invited to an Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m., with representatives from the college and the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission on hand to present awards.

Over $1,000 in prizes will be announced, including the Blick Art Supplies Best in Show, plus multiple Purchase Awards from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission and an award from the West Windsor Arts Council. Artwork selected for Purchase Awards will be added to the county's permanent collection.

Featured artists are: Liz Adams of Plainsboro, Joy Barth of Ewing, Mechtild Bitter, Raymond Brown of East Windsor, Larry Chestnut of Hamilton, Sue Chiu of Lawrenceville, Connie Cruser of Hamilton Square, Laurel Daunis-Allen of Ewing, Mary Dolan of Princeton Junction, Joseph Dougherty of Pennington, Beverly Fredericks of Cranbury, Maurice Galimidi of Ewing, Dee Gozonsky of West Windsor, Katarzyna Iwaniec of Princeton Junction, Jadwiga Jedrzejczyk, Charlize Katzenbach of Hopewell, Jo Krish of Princeton Junction, Kathleen Liao of Princeton Junction, Robert Lowe of Trenton, Daniel Luchansky of Cranbury, Suzanne Migliori of Groveville, Janice Montervino of Hamilton, David Orban of Trenton, Deborah Paglione of Robbinsville, Helene Plank of Lawrenceville, Janis Purcell of East Windsor, Arlene Richman of Princeton Junction, Peggy Rose of West Windsor, Nalini Sawhney of Princeton Junction, Megan Serfass of West Windsor, J. Marion Simmons of Plainsboro, Cathy Tsao of East Windsor, Andrew Werth of Princeton Junction, Michael Wiley of Ewing, and Daniel Zimmerman of Hamilton Square.

In a statement, juror Lauren Whearty said, "So many of the artists who submitted to this open call are talented in many ways, so I decided to narrow down the artworks through what I noticed in terms of artists grappling with their materials or subject in an interesting or surprising way. There is a wide range of style and taste here and I tried to be true to the sincerity and rigor which I saw artists bringing to the works. I also thought about the works in groupings that may have something to do with subject, color, abstraction, or figurative ideas in the hopes that they could create interesting connections once the exhibition is curated."

Alice K. Thompson is the Gallery's director and curator. Gallery hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Wednesday hours extended until 7 p.m.

The exhibition is co-sponsored by and supported through a grant from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission, with funding from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/ Department of State, a partner of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about this and other exhibits at the MCCC Gallery, visit www.mccc.edu/gallery. Directions to the campus and a campus map can be found at www.mccc.edu.

Image: Megan Serfass's 'Goldfinches'





