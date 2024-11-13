Andy McKee Comes to The South Orange Performing Arts Center in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has announced the Mainstage debut of internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Andy McKee on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30PM. Co-presented with NJPAC Productions, this anticipated local event spotlights both McKee’s incredible talent and SOPAC’s storied and evolving relationship with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Since 2023, for the October 8 performance of renowned Portuguese singer Carminho, SOPAC has partnered with NJPAC — the anchor cultural institution for Newark and the whole of New Jersey — to bring unparalleled live performances to local residents, regional neighbors, and visiting friends. “When arts institutions work together, everyone benefits,” says SOPAC Executive Director Lana Rogachevskaya. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with NJPAC on these uplifting live experiences, and to continue finding new opportunities to serve our commingling communities.”

Working closely with one another, the teams at SOPAC and NJPAC bring a diversity of arts programming to North Jersey and surrounding areas. “Together, we’re able to deliver exciting, varied performances that appeal audience members of all ages from every community,” says SOPAC Programming Director Dan Stankus. “I look forward to welcoming Andy to our stage, and to continuing this vital partnership with NJPAC.” Says NJPAC Programming Director Evan White, “As New Jersey’s anchor cultural institution, we’re delighted to work so closely with SOPAC, and to engage SOMA residents in their own neighborhood.”

SOPAC encourages patrons to reserve tickets in advance. To view SOPAC’s full 2024-25 season calendar, patrons can visit SOPACnow.org/events.

