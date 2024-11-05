An Evening with Armand Assante Announced At the Garden State Film Festival Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Garden State Film Festival invites film enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to an exclusive fundraising event at The Cranford Theater. Beginning at 7:00 PM and concluding at 9:30 PM, your donation provides you with this special evening featuring a screening of the critically acclaimed film Gotti (1996), alongside an intimate conversation with the film's star himself, Armand Assante.

This intimate event offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from the acclaimed actor as he shares personal stories and reflections on portraying one of the most notorious figures in American history. The evening includes a 7:00 p.m. screening of the film, Gotti.

For a generous donation of just $50, attendees will gain entry to this unique night, where they will have the opportunity to hear Armand Assante discuss his iconic portrayal of the notorious Gambino Crime Family boss in Gotti. His behind-the-scenes insights into portraying one of America's most infamous figures promise to captivate the audience, making this a rare occasion for fans and aspiring filmmakers to learn directly from a master of the craft.

"We are extremely thrilled to welcome the legendary Armand Assante and friends to the Cranford Theater for a special screening of Gotti, followed by an exclusive talk-back session. Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear firsthand insights and stories behind the film!", Doreen Sayegh, owner of the Cranford Theater.

For more information about this event and other programs please visit the GSFF website at www.gsff.org.

