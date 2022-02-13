American Theatre Group to Hold Free Play Reading Series

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's newest professional theater company, will present a series of free Monday night play readings in February and March at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. All performances will begin at 7pm and are open to the public; tickets are not required.



The scheduled readings are as follows:



February 28th: The Bad Seed by Maxwell Anderson and directed by Mark Shanahan

(A Sherlock Carol, New World Stages off-Broadway; 39 Steps, regional productions). This

classic thriller focuses on the seemingly perfect child Rhoda Penmark, who is able to

charm her way into getting anything she wants. Anything, except a highly coveted

penmanship medal that her teacher has awarded to one of Rhoda's classmates. When

the classmate drowns, Rhoda's mother begins to suspect that Rhoda had something to

do with the boy's death. An innovative re-telling of an American Classic.

March 7 th : Rabbit Summer by Tracey Conyer Lee and directed by Kevin R. Free (Pass

Over, Marin Theatre Company; Where We Stand, Portland Stage Company.) This

tragicomedy is a quick-fire examination of love vs. need, manhood vs. fatherhood, mass

shootings vs. police brutality, and being Black vs. being blue as a Black Supercouple

exhaust their powers.



March 21st: Canned Goods by Erik Kahn and directed by Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan

Hansen, Broadway; Little Women, off-Broadway). Canned Goods brings to life Hitler's

staging of a fake attack on Germany to justify his invasion of Poland in 1939. This tense

historical drama tells the story of the human beings forced to play leading roles in a

drama they want no part of, and one that launched World War II. This new play proves

especially relevant given today's current global situation.



March 28th: The Right to be Forgotten, by Sharyn Rothstein (By the Water, USA Network's Suits), and also directed by Kristolyn Lloyd. A powerful look at today's social

media landscape, this drama explores how a young man's mistake at 17 haunts him

online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to

erase his indiscretion. Rothstein's A Good Farmer was presented by ATG in 2018 to wide

acclaim. "We are pleased to offer theater-goers a sampling of thought-provoking works, some of

which ATG may present as full-scale productions in the future," noted ATG Producing

Artistic Director Jim Vagias.



ATG plans to complete its 2021-22 season with its previously announced production of

All Over the Map, an autobiographical one-man show performed by Bill Bowers, a critically acclaimed entertainer who presents and teaches the art of physical storytelling throughout the world. He has spent over 30 years on the road performing in 25 countries, appearing on Broadway, in the White House...and in the finest grade school cafeterias. In All Over The Map, he shares stories and characters that stay with audiences long after lights up. Previews will begin June 2nd, 2022 with a June 4th opening and performances through June 12th. Additional details can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org. Fellowship Cultural Arts Center is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Reservations are not necessary, but all patrons must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater, and masks must be worn.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works

primarily by American playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works

and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. The company also focuses on

offering quality arts-in-education programming. ATG programming is made possible in

part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of

the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at

www.americantheatergroup.org.