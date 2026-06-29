American Theater Group to Offer Musical Theater Camp Scholarships

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American Theater Group (ATG), in partnership with the Union Arts Center and Broadway Babies Theater Company, has announced the availability of two scholarships for its two-week, full-day musical theater camp for children ages 8-13. Made through the generous support of the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, the scholarships will be awarded to two children participating in the camp which will run from Aug. 3-15th and will be led by Union resident Brooke Hussey. Each scholarship is valued at $400, the standard cost per child.

The camp will run from 9am-3pm at the Girl Scout House located behind Union Town Hall at 1976 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ, with a final performance at the DMK Black Box Theater within the Union Arts Center, located at 1980 Morris Avenue. Students will participate in dance, vocal and audition workshops, enjoy theater games and prepare for a fully staged final performance to be held on the final day of camp.

Eligible applicants must be residents of the Township of Union, be between the ages of 8-13, and must submit a video (no longer than 2 minutes) sharing why they love performing and why they think they are deserving of the scholarship. Two recipients will be chosen by July 13th with selected families notified by email. Applications can be submitted here: https://forms.gle/wAsDP7D1uwWkbe1M8

“We are thrilled and so grateful for the generosity of the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund which will allow two young people to be exposed to the arts in a nurturing, educational and enjoyable environment,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias.

As a special bonus, campers will also participate in a workshop with Tony Award-winning Broadway star Michele Pawk, on Mon. Aug. 3rd. Pawk, who most recently starred in Just In Time with Jonathan Groff, has appeared in 13 Broadway shows and serves on the Board of Trustees of ATG and was a member of the theatre faculty at Wagner College in NY for many years.

BROADWAY BABIES SCHOLARSHIP

Brooke Hussey is the Founder and Director of Broadway Babies Theater Company and School, a youth performing arts program dedicated to inspiring young voices through the arts. Her programs are designed to build confidence, creativity, and community through theater education. She currently holds a vocational degree in Theater and is pursuing a Theater Arts Degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Brooke has directed and produced more than 20 junior productions featuring students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The state-of-the-art Union Arts Center is located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, with its primary entrance on Morris Avenue. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV and podcast studios, classrooms, and The Center Café. Please visit https://www.uniontownship.com for more information.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the reimagining of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its New Works/New Voices playwriting program for high school students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. ATG is currently in residence at the DMK Black Box Theater at the Union Arts Center and the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.

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