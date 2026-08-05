MEAN GIRLS, THE MUSICAL Cast Set for Actors Studio of New Jersey

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The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Mean Girls, The Musical, playing weekends at the historic Dunellen Theatre this fall. Performances run September 11th through September 20th, 2026, with shows on Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Based on the iconic 2004 film written by Tina Fey and the subsequent Broadway musical with a book by Tina Fey and music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls, The Musical is a sharp, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt story about surviving the social jungle of high school. When Cady Heron, a teenager who has spent most of her life being homeschooled in Africa, arrives at North Shore High School in suburban Illinois, she is immediately thrown into the deep end of teenage social politics. Taken under the wing of outcast duo Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard, Cady is warned about the most dangerous clique in school: the Plastics, a trio of ruthless, beautiful, and impossibly powerful girls led by the formidable Regina George. What begins as a calculated mission to infiltrate the Plastics and expose Regina for who she truly is quickly spirals out of control as Cady finds herself drawn deeper into the world she was supposed to destroy - losing her friends, her integrity, and herself along the way. Packed with chart-topping songs, razor-sharp humor, and a message about the power of authenticity, Mean Girls, The Musical is a celebration of what happens when you stop trying to fit in and start owning who you are.

Leading the company is Savannah Fouchi as Cady Heron, Madi Barnes as Regina George, Natalie Pace as Gretchen Wieners, Kaileigh Fiorillo as Karen Smith, Brooke Nagel as Janis Sarkisian, Dylan Godbey as Damian Hubbard, Scott Silagy as Aaron Samuels, Xavier Rosado as Kevin Gnapoor, and Kiley Rose Burke Perez as Ms. Norbury. Rounding out the company are Cassie Espinoza, Katelyn Loss, Makayla LaBode, Megan Schmiedhauser, James Henri, Tyler Benson, and Marquise Neal.

Mean Girls, The Musical is directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey, with music direction by Alex Birchwale and associate choreography by Coldin Grundmeyer. Heather Welsh serves as Associate Director and Chandy Bennett as Intimacy Director. The production team includes James Russo as Production Manager and Lighting Designer, Dan F. Sims as Company Manager, and Joey Palazzo as Stage Manager. The design team features Rob Delgado as Wig Designer, Michael Restaino as Costume Designer, Chuck Lid as Set Designer, and Scott Festa as Sound Engineer.

Performances of Mean Girls, The Musical take place at the Dunellen Theatre, 458 North Ave, Dunellen, NJ, on Friday, September 11th at 8:00 PM (Opening Night), Saturday, September 12th at 8:00 PM, Sunday, September 13th at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 18th at 8:00 PM, Saturday, September 19th at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, September 20th at 2:00 PM (Closing Night).

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a professional nonprofit theater company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of theatrical innovation while maintaining accessibility and meaningful community engagement. Founded in May 2024, ASNJ is committed to cultivating a vibrant center for artistic excellence that supports both emerging artists and seasoned professionals - celebrating the exceptional talent within the New Jersey theater community and beyond. ASNJ is proud to be in residency at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, a partnership that reflects a shared commitment to the advancement of live theatrical arts in the Dunellen community and the greater Middlesex County region. Together, they are building a creative home where bold, professional theater can thrive and grow for seasons to come.

For tickets and more information, visit www.actorsstudionj.org.

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