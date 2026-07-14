ALABAMA STORY to Make NJ Premiere With The Theater Project in Union
Karen Thornton leads a cast of eight in Kenneth Jones's play at DMK Black Box Theatre.
The Theater Project will wrap up its 2026 summer season with the first New Jersey production of Kenneth Jones's Alabama Story, about the clash between censorship and civil rights in the Jim Crow South, August 6 – 16 at DMK Black Box Theatre, 1980 Morris Avenue, in Union Township.
Alabama Story blends fact and fiction. A real children's book published in 1958, The Rabbits' Wedding by Garth Williams, about the marriage of a white rabbit and a black rabbit, serves as both plot device and metaphor in Jones's drama. A librarian finds herself going head-to-head with a segregationist state senator. A parallel story centers on the renewed friendship between childhood friends, a white woman and an African-American man. Jones has said the play takes place in “the Deep South of the imagination.”
The cast consists of Emily Bonaria, Gary Glor, Dalton Gorden, V. Martinez, Mikey Miller, Julianna Santos, Daniel Saunders, and Karen Thornton as Emily Wheelock Reed, the librarian at the center of Alabama Story.
The show runs eight performances, Thursday through Sunday, August 6-16, including:
Morning matinees,10 a.m., Friday, August 7, and Thursday, August 13,
Afternoon matinees, 2 p.m., Sunday, August 9 and 16.
Discussions follow several of the performances. A complete schedule is available on the website, below.
Ticket prices are $35 for general admission, $28 for seniors, and $20 for students. Sunday, August 14 is Senior Sunday where tickets are available for $23. August 14 is a “pay what you can” night.
|
Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
|
42nd Street: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/16-5/16)
|
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/20-5/20)
|
Frozen
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/05-12/20)
|
Evan Sherman
Morris Museum (8/13-8/13)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
Richardson Auditorium (3/12-3/12)
|
NIC+DESI In Concert
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/07)