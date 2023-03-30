Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall

Kean Stage will present Ali Stroker at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, April 1 (7:30 PM).



Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She's a series regular in the Netflix series, Echoes. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Ali recurred in the final season of Netflix's Ozark and is in her second season recurring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She co-wrote the 2021 novel, The Chance to Fly, and she wrote the 2022 children's book, Ali and the Sea Stars.



