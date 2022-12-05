Algonquin Brings Back Free Teen Night To Manasquan

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of Algonquin's Teen Night in collaboration with Project Write Now. Algonquin's Teen Night is a program for student playwrights, future directors, designers and theatre enthusiasts.

Students participating in the program will be instructed in creative writing with an emphasis on writing for theatre. Teen Night students will produce a journal of creative writing ideas, participate in feedback sessions and develop pieces for a showcase. The showcase will be presented before an audience and feature students' original monologues, scenes or short plays.



Students will have the opportunity to see Algonquin Arts Theater's main stage performances of, Wait Until Dark on February 18th and Hello, Dolly! on May 20th of 2023, free-of-charge. Each performance will incorporate a meet and greet and Q & A with the productions creative team. Teen Night will view, read, share, and discuss theatrical performances as a class.



Teen Night is open to students ages 14 & up, free-of-charge. Pre-registration is required and not all students will be selected. There is a writing prerequisite. Students must be available to attend to all four-sessions to register. Teen Night includes tickets to main stage performances; therefore, there are a limited number of places in the class. Teen Night will enroll up to 15 students. Email Julie Nagy, Director of Arts Education at julie@algonquinarts.org to secure a spot in the program.



Time & Dates

Four Sessions



Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023



For complete information on Algonquin Arts Theatre's Teen Night visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213133®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AlgonquinArts.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/teen-night.php.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working

alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



PROJECT WRITE NOW started as an outreach effort of JC Writing Studio, founded by educator and writer Jennifer Chauhan. While teaching writing workshops in her Fair Haven studio, Jennifer began partnering with schools and mission-based organizations to offer free creative writing workshops to children and to help high school seniors with their college essays.



Through Jennifer's work as an educator, writer, and mentor, she connected with Greg Phelan, Samantha Strauss, and Allison Tevald, who all share a similar passion for writing and teaching.



Together, they've built a vibrant writing community in Red Bank that brings writers of all ages and experiences together to support, motivate, and inspire one another. PWN gives back by partnering with schools and mission-based organizations to provide free writing workshop experiences to students not only to develop their writing skills but also to build their confidence and resilience.



For more information about Project Write Now visit https://projectwritenow.org.