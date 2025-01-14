News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Aida Rodriguez Announced At NJPAC This March

Aida Rodriguez on Saturday, March 1 at 8 PM.

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Get ready for an evening of laughter at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with comedian Aida Rodriguez on Saturday, March 1 at 8 PM.

Aida Rodriguez Announced At NJPAC This March
Comedian Aida Rodriguez will make you laugh hard and think hard. She brilliantly tackles any topic, from zombies to social justice.She brilliantly tackles any topic, from zombies to social justice.

In addition to her special Fighting Words (Max), she's made a splash on Last Comic Standing (NBC), They Ready (Netflix), Entre Nos (HBO), This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central), Pause with Sam Jay (HBO) and The Young Turks.

Aida's podcast Truth Serum covers the week's hottest topics from an inclusive and progressive POV, and her book Legitimate Kid explores cultural identity, childhood and motherhood.

Tickets to see AIDA RODRIGUEZ are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




