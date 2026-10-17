Actors Studio of New Jersey Launches 20for20 Ticket Program
The program sets aside limited affordable seats for students, families, and first-time theatregoers throughout the season.
The Actors Studio of New Jersey announces the launch of 20for20, a new ticket initiative that offers 20 tickets at $20 each for productions throughout its season. The program furthers ASNJ's mission to make professional live theatre accessible to everyone in the New Jersey community, removing cost as a barrier so more people can experience the power and beauty of live performance.
The initiative begins with ASNJ's current production, Stephen Sondheim's Tony-winning musical thriller Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, playing now through Sunday, October 25 at the Historic Dunellen Theatre.
Live theatre has the ability to move, challenge and bring people together like nothing else, yet ticket prices can keep many people from ever experiencing it. 20for20 is designed to change that. By setting aside a limited number of affordable seats, ASNJ is opening its doors to students, families, first-time theatregoers, artists, and anyone who has ever wanted to see a professional production but thought it was out of reach.
"Theatre belongs to everyone," said Michael Restaino, Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey. "20for20 is about making sure that the people of our community can sit in our seats and feel what live theatre can do. Whether it's your first show or your fiftieth, we want you here."
The program made its debut on opening night of Sweeney Todd, when 20 rush tickets were offered at $20 each. Building on that response, ASNJ will now offer 20for20 tickets as an ongoing part of its season.
How 20for20 Works:
- 20 tickets are made available at $20.00 each [for each performance]
- Tickets are limited to 2 per purchase
- Tickets are available while supplies last
- 20for20 begins with Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and continues throughout ASNJ's season
Now Playing: Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd follows a wrongfully exiled barber who returns to Victorian London seeking revenge on the corrupt judge who destroyed his life, and the devious Mrs. Lovett, whose meat pies suddenly become the talk of the town. ASNJ's intimate production features fog, haze, loud noises and stage effects, and is not recommended for audience members under the age of 15.
Shows take place at Historic Dunellen Theatre, 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ 08812. Select performances through Sunday, October 25, 2026 Tickets are available: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theactorsstudioofnewjerseyinc/2168916
A Theatrical Home in the Heart of Dunellen
The Actors Studio of New Jersey is in residency at the Historic Dunellen Theatre, where it brings full-scale musicals and innovative programming to the heart of Dunellen. The company launched its residency this February with a sold-out production of Jagged Little Pill, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's landmark album.
Its 2026 mainstage season at the Dunellen Theatre has included Rock of Ages, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Mean Girls and Sweeney Todd, and continues with Once Upon a One More Time, opening December 4. Through its residency, ASNJ is building a professional-caliber theatrical home for Central New Jersey, one where audiences can experience bold, high-impact productions close to home, and where 20for20 helps ensure that home is open to all. Learn more at www.actorsstudionj.org.
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