Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C
The production will play a strictly limited engagement, October 23-November 1, 2026, at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater.
Rutgers-Camden Theater and Symphony in C will present their co-production of the classic Broadway musical No, No, Nanette. The Encores-style staged concert, featuring both professional actors and Rutgers-Camden students alongside a 31-piece professional orchestra, will play a strictly limited engagement, October 23-November 1, 2026, at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater. See photos!
No, No, Nanette brings together sparkling songs, romantic escapades, mistaken identities, and plenty of old-fashioned fun in this fresh new production directed by Kenneth Elliott and featuring the musicians of Symphony in C. With its buoyant score-including the beloved 'Tea for Two' and 'I Want to Be Happy'-this celebrated musical comedy follows the three couples sharing a cottage in Atlantic City in the midst of a blackmail scheme, with plenty of deception, romantic mishaps, and comical misunderstandings.
The nostalgic show, adapted by Burt Shevelove, features a book by Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel, music by Vincent Youmans, and lyrics by Irving Caesar and Otto Harbach.
The cast
Ben Vitone and Emmalee Accetta
Emmalee Accetta and Ben Vitone
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