Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C

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Rutgers-Camden Theater and Symphony in C will present their co-production of the classic Broadway musical No, No, Nanette. The Encores-style staged concert, featuring both professional actors and Rutgers-Camden students alongside a 31-piece professional orchestra, will play a strictly limited engagement, October 23-November 1, 2026, at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater. See photos!

No, No, Nanette brings together sparkling songs, romantic escapades, mistaken identities, and plenty of old-fashioned fun in this fresh new production directed by Kenneth Elliott and featuring the musicians of Symphony in C. With its buoyant score-including the beloved 'Tea for Two' and 'I Want to Be Happy'-this celebrated musical comedy follows the three couples sharing a cottage in Atlantic City in the midst of a blackmail scheme, with plenty of deception, romantic mishaps, and comical misunderstandings.

The nostalgic show, adapted by Burt Shevelove, features a book by Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel, music by Vincent Youmans, and lyrics by Irving Caesar and Otto Harbach.



The cast

Ben Vitone and Emmalee Accetta

Emmalee Accetta and Ben Vitone

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 07 Hrs 26 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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