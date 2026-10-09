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Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C

The production will play a strictly limited engagement, October 23-November 1, 2026, at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater.

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Rutgers-Camden Theater and Symphony in C will present their co-production of the classic Broadway musical No, No, Nanette. The Encores-style staged concert, featuring both professional actors and Rutgers-Camden students alongside a 31-piece professional orchestra, will play a strictly limited engagement, October 23-November 1, 2026, at Rugters-Camden's Walter K. Gordon Theater. See photos!

No, No, Nanette brings together sparkling songs, romantic escapades, mistaken identities, and plenty of old-fashioned fun in this fresh new production directed by Kenneth Elliott and featuring the musicians of Symphony in C. With its buoyant score-including the beloved 'Tea for Two' and 'I Want to Be Happy'-this celebrated musical comedy follows the three couples sharing a cottage in Atlantic City in the midst of a blackmail scheme, with plenty of deception, romantic mishaps, and comical misunderstandings.

The nostalgic show, adapted by Burt Shevelove, features a book by Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel, music by Vincent Youmans, and lyrics by Irving Caesar and Otto Harbach.

Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C — photo 1 of 3


The cast

Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C — photo 2 of 3


Ben Vitone and Emmalee Accetta

Photos: NO, NO NANETTE to Open at Rutgers-Camden with Symphony in C — photo 3 of 3


Emmalee Accetta and Ben Vitone

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