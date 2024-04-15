ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Brings Old School Laughs To The Blue Moon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to the Brewster house where old ladies serve poisoned wine, murderers have reconstructed faces, and brothers believe they are actually Theodore Roosevelt in "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesserling at The Blue Moon Theatre.

Directed by Mike Russell, the farce opens at The Blue Moon Theatre on April 19, 2024 and runs two weekends with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and a special Sunday matinee at 2pm on April 28. 2024 for the final performance.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" follows a crazy night in the house of the Brewster family. Theatre critic Mortimer Brewster just became engaged to his girlfriend and next door neighbor Elaine Harper. Interrupting his joy is the realization that a body is being hidden in the living room window seat. Originally he believes it was left there by his brother, Teddy, a man who is convinced that he is Theodore Roosevelt. However, in actuality he is one of twelve murders committed by his seemingly innocent and gentle aunts, Abby and Martha, who poison old men that call upon the house and bury them in the basement. The night gets even more complicated when Mortimer's estranged brother, Jonathan, comes to the house with a new face that looks like Boris Karloff, a plastic surgeon named Dr. Einstein, and a murder victim of his own. Will everyone make it to morning alive?

In addition to direction, Mike Russell is also responsible for prop design, lighting design and sound design as well as set design along with Cheryl Stark. Cheryl Stark is also the costume designer for the production. The production stars Cheryl Stark (Abby Brewster), Susan Licciardello (Martha Brewster), Bobby Kramer (Mortimer Brewster), Paul Kranz (Teddy Brewster), Raymond Bolden (Jonathan Brewster), and Pete McMahon (Dr. Einstein) along with Michela Carey (Officer Brophy), Sam Williams (Officer Klein), Ricky Thompson (Dr. Harper), Lauren LaScala (Elaine Harper), Brady Thompson (Mr. Gibbs), Stacy Bachman (Officer O'Hara), Evan Long (Lieutenant Rooney), and Andrew Sullivan (Mr. Witherspoon).

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a classic black comedy that has entertained audiences for 85 years on stage and on screen. It remains one of the most well known plays of the 20th century and continues to be produced regularly among all levels of theatre. This particular production of "Arsenic and Old Lace" is presented at The Blue Moon Theatre with a special arrangement by Dramatists Play Service.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arsenic-and-old-lace-by-joseph-kesselring-tickets-854066725567

About The Blue Moon Theatre

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre can hold less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.