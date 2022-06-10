ALL OVER THE MAP is Now Playing at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge

Acclaimed storyteller Bill Bowers recently sat down to discuss his newest show, All Over the Map, currently running through June 18th at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge. The show is being presented by the American Theater Group (ATG), a professional regional theater company currently celebrating its tenth season.

Hailed by critics as the most accomplished and renowned physical storyteller of his generation, Bowers has performed in all 50 states and 26 countries, appearing at The Kennedy Center, and Radio City Music Hall in addition to The White House. His Broadway credits include The Lion King and The Scarlet Pimpernel.

He has received universal critical acclaim as best summed up by The Nashville Scene which noted that "Bowers' comedic style might be defined as Robin Williams crossed with Martin Short...?

"We are thrilled to present Bill's newest show," noted Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "He is a true theater artist and unparalleled storyteller. His performance will take audiences on a journey not only throughout the world but through the human experience we all share. We have been fortunate to have Bill perform other shows for us over the years and they have always been enthusiastically received by sold-out crowds."

Bowers receives accolades wherever he performs. As The Missoulian noted in a review, "Bowers is quite simply a sensation, a professional of sparkling energy, big presence and a liquid body.... he is irresistible."

Tickets for performances through June 18th are available by calling the Box Office at 866-307-8532 or online here: https://fellowshipculturalartscenter.org/event/american-theater-group-presents-all-over-the-map/ Use code: MAP10 for a special discount.