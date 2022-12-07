A Night Of Fado With Hélder Molutinho and Maria Emilia Comes to NJPAC in June
The performance is on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 PM.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 PM.
The singers bring their unique stylings to the stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
Hélder Moutinho is first and foremost a fadista of startling depth and invention with a long family lineage devoted to fado (brothers Camané and Pedro Moutinho are remarkable in their own right ). Hélder is a poet whose albums are multi-faceted creations, each built around a unifying concept: they evoke contemporary experiences of love and loss, framed by the ancient alleyways and shadows of Old Lisbon.
Joining Hélder on stage in a duel of fado and its poetry is Maria Emília, a beautiful, burning light of contemporary fado. She moved from Brazil to Portugal at a young age and began singing fado early; she has been performing for 18 years. Throughout this time, she has demonstrated a steadfast devotion not only to the music's deepest traditions but also to its expressive possibilities. Perhaps no other singer of her generation combines raw magnetism, complete freedom, and total commitment to traditional fado to such devastating effect.
Tickets to see Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília go on sale Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music's most reveredvenue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit
December 6, 2022
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will begins its NY/NJ celebration of the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit beginning on the week of Jan 16, 2023 starting at NJPAC in Newark, NJ and ending on February 5, 2023 3PM at the Kupferberg Center of Queens College in NYC.
BergenPAC Students Dance At Carnegie Hall In A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION
December 6, 2022
The event features a mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances from diverse traditions. The production will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium and is led by acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew, and co-produced with his wife and business partner Vivian Scott Chew, a global music marketing executive.
Morris Choral Society Presents HOLIDAY/FAVORITES Concert This Saturday
December 6, 2022
The Morris Choral Society celebrates its 49th season with its annual holiday concert entitled 'Holiday/Favorites' on Saturday, December 10, 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown.
Madison Public Theatre to Present A MERRY MADISON SEASONAL SPECTACULAR Holiday Concert
December 6, 2022
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, has announced their upcoming festive holiday fundraiser, 'A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.'