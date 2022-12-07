A Night Of Fado With Hélder Molutinho and Maria Emilia Comes to NJPAC in June

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 PM.



The singers bring their unique stylings to the stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.



Hélder Moutinho is first and foremost a fadista of startling depth and invention with a long family lineage devoted to fado (brothers Camané and Pedro Moutinho are remarkable in their own right ). Hélder is a poet whose albums are multi-faceted creations, each built around a unifying concept: they evoke contemporary experiences of love and loss, framed by the ancient alleyways and shadows of Old Lisbon.



Joining Hélder on stage in a duel of fado and its poetry is Maria Emília, a beautiful, burning light of contemporary fado. She moved from Brazil to Portugal at a young age and began singing fado early; she has been performing for 18 years. Throughout this time, she has demonstrated a steadfast devotion not only to the music's deepest traditions but also to its expressive possibilities. Perhaps no other singer of her generation combines raw magnetism, complete freedom, and total commitment to traditional fado to such devastating effect.



Tickets to see Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília go on sale Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.