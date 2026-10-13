1776 Will Open at Kelsey Theatre
The Tony-winning musical features Patrick Lavery as John Adams and includes post-show discussions with historian Larry Kidder.
Theater To Go presents the Tony Award-winning musical 1776, November 6–15, 2026, at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.
With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 takes audiences inside the Continental Congress during the summer of 1776, as America's founders struggle to agree on declaring independence from Great Britain.
At the center of the story is the outspoken John Adams, who, with Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, must convince a deeply divided Congress to take a step that could cost them their lives. Combining humor, stirring music, and political intrigue, 1776 reveals the founders as passionate, flawed human beings confronting an extraordinary decision.
'Directing 1776 has reminded me just how brave—and how risky—the decision to declare independence really was,' says director and producer Ruth Markoe, Artistic Director of Theater To Go. 'We look back knowing how the story ended, but these men had no such certainty. They were challenging the most powerful empire in the world, risking their homes, their fortunes, and even their lives for an idea that might never become a reality.
'What strikes me most is that, despite their profound disagreements and the very real possibility of failure, they found the courage to move forward. Two hundred and fifty years later, 1776 reminds us that the promise of America—and our responsibility to uphold its ideals—continues, especially in today's challenging times.'
The musical also examines the contradictions of America's founding, particularly the debate over slavery and the compromises required to secure independence.
Originally produced on Broadway in 1969, 1776 won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Cast and Creative Team
The 26-member company is led by Patrick Lavery as John Adams, Don Hallcom as Benjamin Franklin, Shawn Simmons as Thomas Jefferson, Jim Morris as John Hancock, Tammy Tuckey as Richard Henry Lee, and Ed Forsthoffer as John Dickinson.
Additional performers include Cecelia Tepping as Abigail Adams, and Lucinda Fisher as Martha Jefferson, along with Steve Wolfe, Nick Kianka, Tim Costello, Barry Leonard, Mark Shifton, Robert Brown, Ed Liu, John McCorry, Norm Politziner, Carlos Najera-Gonzalez, Stan Karuzis, Bill Kamps, Joe Stockette, Steve Vardy, Joey Violi, Phil Zipkin, Alex Ridder, and Jimmy Zimmerman.
The production is directed and produced by Ruth Markoe, with musical direction by Sue denOuter and choreography by Haley Schmalbach.
Special Events with Historian Larry Kidder
Following the Sunday afternoon performances on November 8 and 15, audiences are invited to post-show discussions and afternoon tea with historian and author William L. 'Larry' Kidder, an authority on New Jersey's Revolutionary War history. Author of Ten Crucial Days, Revolutionary Princeton, and The Revolutionary History of a Free Black Man, Kidder will explore the historical events behind the musical and answer audience questions.
Tickets and Information
1776 — The Musical
November 6–15, 2026
Kelsey Theatre, Mercer County Community College
1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, NJ 08550
Tickets: $24–$26
Reservations: KelseyTheatre.net (via Purple Pass) or 609-570-3333
About Theater To Go
Founded in 1992 by Ruth Markoe, Theater To Go is a longtime resident company at Kelsey Theatre, presenting classic plays, musicals, original works, and interactive theatrical events. Previous historical productions include Mark Violi's Roebling: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge and Riding the Comet.
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