LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL to Open at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

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The story of the March sisters coming of age during the American Civil War comes to the Kelsey Theatre stage when Off-Centre Stages presents “Little Women, the Musical,” Oct. 2-11, on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

With music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a book by Allan Knee, “Little Women, the Musical,” weaves a tale of courage, creativity, and resilience. Based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the show brings to life the March sisters' journey from childhood to womanhood, highlighting their individual aspirations and unbreakable bonds.

The cast of “Little Women, the Musical” features Mary Hill of Ewing, N.J.; Angel Aucker Harrison of York, Pa.; Lizzie Holzworth of Wenonah, N.J.; Caroline Cook and Natalie Megules, both of Hamilton, N.J.; Susan Eley of Haddonfield, N.J.; Tori Cavallo of Jackson, N.J.; Jessa Casner of Pennington, N.J.; Elena Marie Abdou of Monroe, N.J.; Tony Killian and Henry Ma WuWu. Understudies are Keiyitho Omonuwa of Hamiton; Isabel Kirk of Lambertville, N.J.; Emily Ewig of Lawrence, N.J.; Katie Kershaw of Mount Holly, N.J.; and Mark Shifton of Lawrenceville, N.J.

“Little Women” is produced by Jonathan Edmondson and directed by M.J. Santry, with assistant director Haley De Luna. Production stage manager stage manager is Abbey Acolia, with production assistants James Murray, Joey Wilson, and Alexa Shifton. Music direction is by Maddy Seltzer, Bryan Hill is technical director, M.J. Santry is choreographer and scenic designer, Emily Ewig is dance captain. Costumes are by Kelly Weeden, with Sheron Willams as assistant Costume Designer. Lighting is by Jen Donsky; sound design by Noah Schwartz.

Dates and showtimes for “Little Women, the Musical” are Fridays, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, and Sundays, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

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