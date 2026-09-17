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WONDERLAND to Open Kelsey Theatre's 2026-27 Season

The production features a grown-up Alice navigating a topsy-turvy world in this high-energy musical presented by Playful Theatre Productions.

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WONDERLAND to Open Kelsey Theatre's 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season will begin with the high-energy musical 'Wonderland,' Aug. 18-27 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Presented by Playful Theatre Productions, 'Wonderland' kicks off the Kelsey Theatre season with a trip through the looking glass via a high-energy, pop-rock musical inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. When a grown-up Alice falls into a vibrant, topsy-turvy world, she must rediscover her confidence and take control of her story. Bursting with spectacle, humor, and heart, it's a dazzling journey of self-discovery.

Performances of 'Wonderland' are Friday, Sept. 18 and 25 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. Matinees are Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $30. While appropriate for children ages 8 and up, 'Wonderland' is primarily geared for an adult audience.

The Kelsey Theatre, a community resource for the arts in central New Jersey for 54 years, features the work of 10 resident semi-professional theater companies in addition to a student company for the 2026-27 season. The upcoming season features something for every theater lover, from comedies to dramas-classics to contemporary-including a selection of musicals to suit every taste. Keeping prices affordable is part of Kelsey's mission, with no ticket price more than $35-with savings of up to 45% on season packages.

All musicals feature live orchestras, which in the upcoming season include Little Women, Evil Dead, 1776: The Musical, Disney's Descendants, Little Shop of Horrors, Hundred Days, Anastasia, Do Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up, Footloose, Once on This Island, and a special musical to be announced-but will not disappoint!

In addition, Kelsey Theatre will feature a variety of comedies, dramas, and holiday shows, including Midnight at the New Dawn, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Man Who Came to Dinner, If You Speak Love, Holes, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile, Dancing at Lughnasa, Once on this Island, and a tribute to Elton John's album 'Blue Moves' by the Reock & Roll Revue.

Interactive movie events include Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, White Christmas, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Princess Bride, Disney's Moana.

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More on Kelsey Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Wonderland
9/18 - 9/27/2026
Little Women
10/2 - 10/11/2026
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