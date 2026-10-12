13 THE MUSICAL to Open at Bell Theater in Holmdel

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The Axelrod Performing Arts Academy located in Holmdel, NJ will be presenting 13 The Musical this Winter at Bell Theater inside of Bell Works December 4-6, 2026. Under the direction of Justin Christopher Odon, 13 The Musical will feature 26 NJ local youth actors, as well as, local youth musicians as part of the on-stage band.

13 The Musical follows Evan Goldman as he navigates through a sudden move from NYC to Appleton, Indiana after his parents go through a divorce. Now in this new town and setting, Evan must find his place between the nerds and the popular kids and to get all the 'cool' kids to attend his Bar Mitzvah or his social life will be a bust. 13 is a coming of age musical that cycles through the different social norms and taboos that teenagers go through to find their place to establish who they are and learn that as we move along to find who we are, we all still have a little more homework to do.

13 the Musical features an unforgettable and iconic score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Songs for a New World, Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) and a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

'This show's cast album has been one that I've been blasting since it came out in 2008,' says director Justin Christopher Odon. 'The score is such an infectious one that you can listen to over and over again and never get tired of it. This show has meant a lot to many of us theatre kids back in the early 2000s era because it's a show that highlighted some of the struggles and triumphs that we have gone through during our middle school to early high school age. From heartbreak, to trying to be popular, to friendships being tested, to just trying to figure out who you are, this show highlights those moments in such a fun and iconic way. I am incredibly honored to be leading this production with an insanely talented group of young actors, a few of which I have know for many years and have seen them grow not only as performers, but as individuals.'

13 The Musical will feature 26 NJ local youth actors: Charlie Costa, Robyn Alberto, Keegan Haack, Olivia Geller, Fiona Loughlin, Christian Paolillo, Darius Parker, Nate Rapaport, Siena DeFilippis, Daisy Ifantis, Paige Della Universita, Ryan Goldman, Andrew Forde, Abi Ryan, Amelia Morales, Bella Yang, Chloe Carone, Darren Freeman, Evelyn Bilsland, Joseph Campasano, Julia McPherson, Mikayla Ayerdis, Reese Corrigan, Sawyer Massey, Sophia Jadach, and Zoe Wong.

13 The Musical will be directed by Justin Christopher Odon with music direction by Teddy Kernizan and choreography by Natalie Hayes-Scott. Mary-Kate Schmidt is producer of this production with Manny Jean-Pierre as the production stage manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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