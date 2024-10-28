News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

12 ANGRY JURORS Comes to Sussex County Community College

Performances run November 14-23.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
12 ANGRY JURORS Comes to Sussex County Community College Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will present the court drama, “12 Angry Jurors”, based on the Emmy Award-Winning television movie by Reginald Rose and adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel.

LATEST NEWS

Playwrights Selected For Garden State New Play Festival
Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival to Begin with DR. GLAS Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher
Submissions Close 10/31 for Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Jordan Kai Burnett and Jonathan Randell Silver Will Reprise Roles in GENE & GILDA at George Street Playhouse

Directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta, NJ, “12 Angry Jurors” is a compelling drama about a jury that must decide whether a teenager is guilty of murdering his father. The jury votes 11-1 that the man is guilty of the crime, but laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all 12 jurors in order to pass judgment. Tempers flare as the eleven jurors try their best to convince the 1 dissenter to come around to their side. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of "reasonable doubt". “Twelve Angry Jurors” is a heightened courtroom thriller that puts you on the edge of your seat, while powerfully exploring what it means to live in a democracy. 

Other professors involved with the “12 Angry Jurors” include Professor Anthony Ur, who handles the projections, Professor Camille Fuller, the Costume Designer; Professor Rani O’Brien, the dramaturg; Professor Jimmy Jeffreys, the photographer; and Tim O’Connor, the sound mixer.   

The cast and production crew of “12 Angry Jurors” include SCCC students, alumni and members of the community. Some roles are shared:  

Andover Resident: Felicia Artrip as Juror 4 (shared role); Jude Cerasoli as Guard; Jodi Halteman, properties manager 

Byram Residents: Walter Stanek as Juror 9 (shared role)  
Branchville Resident: Ben Smith as Juror 1 (week 2) 

Hamburg Resident: Chris Flatt as Juror 7 

Hardyston Resident: Michael S. Foster as Juror 1 (week 1) 

Hackettstown Resident: Fenrir Lewin as Juror 11 

Hopatcong Resident: Jackie Turkington as Juror 2 (week 2); Emily Rennie as Juror 4 (shared role); Jess Dooley, scenic painter 
Montague Residents: Phil Cocilovo as Juror 8 (Saturdays only) and technical director; Alex Stapel, stage manager 

Newton Residents: Lisa Geerhart as Juror 9 (shared role); Logan Daingerfield, assistant stage manager; Melissa Marshall, sound designer and operator 

Ogdensburg Resident: Alyssa Zemietra, assistant stage manager 

Sparta Residents: Max Cagno as Guard; Emma Muth as Judge and makeup and hair; Sky Sobeski as Juror 2 (shared role); Chad Wood, house manager 

Stanhope Residents: Sam Bloch, lighting designer; Nicolas Galloza as Juror 12 

Stillwater Residents: Dana Nigro as Juror 10; Leo Watson as Juror 3; Nina Bennett, sound mixer operator 

Vernon Residents: Jennifer Balogh as Juror 6; Jason Cahill as Juror 8 (Thursday and Fridays); Danielle DiBattista as Juror 5; Michelle Dester, assistant director; Catarina Cruz, sound designer and operator 

Show dates for “12 Angry Jurors” are Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.; Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Ensemble Cast will be on stage for 90 minutes.  The play has one intermission. All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online by visiting https://sussex.simpletix.com.  




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos