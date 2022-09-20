On Sale At BergenPAC: Steven Adler Of Guns 'N Roses, The AC/DC Experience And Floyd Nation

bergenPAC is adding three shows for rock fans, featuring a couple covers and an icon. First up is Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience, on February 24. Then Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses hits the stage March 31. Following that, Floyd Nation arrives April 14.

Tickets for Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience, Steven Adler, and Floyd Nation go on-sale Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$49

Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for AC/DC, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone that the super group has come to be known for. On stage, Dirty Deeds mimic the antics and appearance of AC/DC in such a way that will keep you wondering if you're experiencing the real thing! Making use of interactive video, lighting, and functional theatrical props, Dirty Deeds recaptures the essence of an AC/DC concert in its entirety! Truly an experience, unlike any other!

A true audio and visual experience, Dirty Deeds invites you to take part in a few hours of pure Rock n' Roll escapism as they take the stage and pay tribute to Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience out of Boston, MA, has been touring the US for over 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world's best rock bands, AC/DC! Dirty Deeds' performance revisits all of the timeless AC/DC hits along with a theatrical ride through rock n' roll history bringing you back to the early music that was at the roots of AC/DC's rise to stardom.

Steven Adler of Guns 'N Roses

Friday, March 31, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

Steven Adler, best known as the founding drummer of GUNS N' ROSES, one of the most influential, groundbreaking hard rock bands to emerge from the late-80â€²s L.A. hard rock scene, has returned to pick up where he left off with his re-energized line up of musicians. GN'R's debut album, APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION, which features Adler's signature groove, will forever be considered one of the greatest rock albums ever made. In 2012 GUNS N' ROSES was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with over 100 million records sold. Steven is considered one of rock's most legendary and recognizable drummers. His live shows feature the group's iconic hits.

Floyd Nation



Friday, April 14, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$49

Floyd Nation is a U.S.-based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs all of your favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

You'll be immersed in sound, lights and lasers as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced. The group's precise tone and extreme accuracy shows their deep respect for the music of one of the most incredible bands to ever take the world stage.

