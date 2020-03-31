A Work Of Heart Productions Hosts An Online Musical Theatre Master Class

A Work of Heart Productions (AWOHP) hosts an online musical theatre master class March 30th through April 3rd to culminate in a digital showcase.





Direction from industry professionals and master teachers, instruction in acting and vocal technique, and peer collaboration...all online and all at home! A year-round educational program for teens and college students, Bringing Broadway Home (BBH) typically operates in 5-6 week workshops. However, in light of our worldwide virus pandemic and our statewide "stay at home" order, Master Teachers and Artistic Directors Nicole Lippey and Angelo De Fazio have brought their mentorship program "home" to students via remote video classes.





An audition-only program, each student is assigned a song which is coached throughout the week by Nicole, Angelo, and professional New York artist mentors, this week including Sean Green, Jr. (Hamilton on Broadway), Katie Travis (Broadway and National Tour of Phantom of the Opera), and more!





"We're thrilled to be able to offer this exhilarating program online. Everyone is trying to remain positive and occupied during this difficult time, and our talented students have a wonderful craving to learn from us and our amazing artist mentors," says Nicole Lippey, AWOHP founder/artistic director.





Students in this session include Fallon Billy (Bridgewater), Patrick Blood (Bridgewater), Sarah Brown (Bridgewater), Natalie Cattuna (Wayne), Mackenzie Cavagnaro (North Haledon), Jillian Cetrulo (Wayne), Caitlin Dalton (Clifton), Leah Frantz (Morristown), Sylvie Friedman (Livingston), Kaitlyn Huamani (Gladstone), Hallie Lippey (Bridgewater), Sophia Monte (Wayne), Ava Patanella (East Hanover), and Madison Peloquin (Livingston).





For more information, please visit http://www.workofheartproductions.com.





