Young & Strange Bring DELUSIONISTS to the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, January 18, UK performers Young & Strange will present their live "Delusionists" show at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. There is a single performance, and it is presented as a matinee at 2pm.

Young & Strange are a comedy illusion duo made up of childhood friends Richard Young and Sam Strange. Since 2013, the team has headlined the world's largest international touring magic show, Champions of Magic, which regularly plays in the biggest theatres and arenas across the globe. Young & Strange also performed in London's West End as part of the smash hit magic show Wonderville at The Palace Theatre on Shaftsbury Avenue to rave reviews from the national press.

Young & Strange honed their act at four consecutive Edinburgh Fringe festivals, presenting the biggest illusion shows ever at the annual celebrations of arts and culture. The Young & Strange Live act today is one of the most spectacular in the world, featuring the largest and most fantastic stage illusions, pyrotechnics, and massive production values. Their comedy is woven through the special effects combined with a narrative of a rivalry between the pair or (when they are on the same page) as ambitious underdogs who achieve their goals in hilarious and unorthodox ways.

Young & Strange have appeared on several U.S. television shows, including two appearances on 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (click link to view) on The CW, 'Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon' on NBC, and 'The Today Show' on NBC. They have also performed on 'The Next Great Magician' on ITV in the UK.

Young & Strange were presented with the “Carlton Comedy Award” by the world-amous and highly prestigious Magic Circle of London. In addition to live performances, the duo have also created online video content that showcases original and exciting formats for magic. The duo's online content has amassed over 100 million views.

Their biggest video to date involves the duo videobombing the background of a Live Sky News broadcast, which went viral on the internet and had over 50 million views across various video-sharing networks.

Comments