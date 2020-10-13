Writers On A New England Stage Presents Susan Eisenhower with New Biography HOW IKE LED

The event will take place Tuesday, October 27 at 7pm.

On Tuesday, October 27 at 7pm, bestselling author, security expert, and Washington, DC policy strategist Susan Eisenhower comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate and virtual format. The acclaimed author and strategist will discuss the new biography she wrote about her grandfather, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

HOW IKE LED tells the story of Eisenhower's leadership as both the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe and as the nation's 34th president, serving from 1953 to 1961. Ike led America through a transformational time. From D-Day to Little Rock, from the Korean War to Cold War crises, from the Red Scare to the Missile Gap controversies, Susan Eisenhower explores how President Eisenhower was able to give our country eight years of peace and prosperity by relying on a core set of principles.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

Susan Eisenhower is one of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's four grandchildren. She is a consultant, author, and a Washington, DC-based policy strategist with many decades of work on national security issues. Her writing has been featured in The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, and she has appeared frequently on national television and radio.

Tickets: The ticket package for this event on Tuesday, October 27, at 7pm is $5. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Writers on a New England Stage series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

