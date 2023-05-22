World Premiere of THE STANDS Comes To The Players' Ring

Four moms, one grandmother and one dad huddle together in the chill of a New England Saturday morning as they wait for their kids to begin their first Little League practice of the year. As we get to know them, we're surprised, entertained and sometimes even shocked by what they have to say. Underneath the delightful banter, however, is the measured revelation of a life-changing moment they all will share before the end of the play.

From the author of the Players' Ring's recent hit, Moonglow, and acclaimed playwright Jack Neary, comes this stunning, suspenseful story about kids and parents, and the shattering power of words.

The Players' Ring Theatre and Acting Out Newburyport present the world premiere of The Stands, running May 26-June 11. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here.

"THE STANDS has comedy, suspense, some memorable characters, and the cast is composed of some of the finest actors I've ever worked with," said playwright and director Jack Neary. "The story is right on top of the news, and should keep audience members on the edge of their seats right to the very end of the play. Hope so, anyway."

The Stands features performances from Trish Aponte, Jocelyn Duford, Kate Gilbert, Tara Johns, Ashley Risteen, and Dave Sullivan. The production team includes Jack Neary (Director/Playwright), John Budzyna (Set & Lighting Design), Bonnie Lake (Costume Design), Deirdre Budzyna and Teri Contino (Stage Management).

A BUY 1 GET 1 OFFER is available for opening weekend - May 26 - 28, using the code: THESTANDS50.

On June 2, patrons will be able to join a fundraising cocktail reception at the Puddle Dock Restaurant before the performance at 5:30 PM and a meet & greet with the playwright / director and cast will follow. An exciting raffle and silent auction will add to the lovely evening. Click Here

