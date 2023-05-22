World Premiere of THE STANDS Comes To The Players' Ring

Performances run May 26-June 11.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week Photo 2 The Park Theatre Presents the Bumbling Woohas This Week
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month Photo 3 WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month
Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring Photo 4 Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring

Neil Simon's THE GINGERBREAD LADY Now Running The Players' Ring

Four moms, one grandmother and one dad huddle together in the chill of a New England Saturday morning as they wait for their kids to begin their first Little League practice of the year. As we get to know them, we're surprised, entertained and sometimes even shocked by what they have to say. Underneath the delightful banter, however, is the measured revelation of a life-changing moment they all will share before the end of the play.

From the author of the Players' Ring's recent hit, Moonglow, and acclaimed playwright Jack Neary, comes this stunning, suspenseful story about kids and parents, and the shattering power of words.

The Players' Ring Theatre and Acting Out Newburyport present the world premiere of The Stands, running May 26-June 11. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here.

"THE STANDS has comedy, suspense, some memorable characters, and the cast is composed of some of the finest actors I've ever worked with," said playwright and director Jack Neary. "The story is right on top of the news, and should keep audience members on the edge of their seats right to the very end of the play. Hope so, anyway."

The Stands features performances from Trish Aponte, Jocelyn Duford, Kate Gilbert, Tara Johns, Ashley Risteen, and Dave Sullivan. The production team includes Jack Neary (Director/Playwright), John Budzyna (Set & Lighting Design), Bonnie Lake (Costume Design), Deirdre Budzyna and Teri Contino (Stage Management).

A BUY 1 GET 1 OFFER is available for opening weekend - May 26 - 28, using the code: THESTANDS50.

On June 2, patrons will be able to join a fundraising cocktail reception at the Puddle Dock Restaurant before the performance at 5:30 PM and a meet & greet with the playwright / director and cast will follow. An exciting raffle and silent auction will add to the lovely evening. Click Here


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE To Play At Majestic Theatre, June 2-4 Photo
WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE To Play At Majestic Theatre, June 2-4

Majestic Theatre presents The Wild Women of Winedale on June 2-4, 2023!

Comedian Juston McKinney Returns To Park Theatre This Saturday Photo
Comedian Juston McKinney Returns To Park Theatre This Saturday

After a legendary performance at The Park Theatre in the summer of 2022, acclaimed comedian Juston McKinney returns to Jaffrey this Saturday, May 20, at 7:30pm for a one-night-only event.

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month Photo
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is coming to the Hatbox Theatre May 26th through June 11th.

First Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series Revealed Photo
First Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series Revealed

Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent non-profit arts organization, returns to its picturesque waterfront home in downtown Portsmouth for a summer of dynamic performing arts.


More Hot Stories For You

WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE To Play At Majestic Theatre, June 2-4WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE To Play At Majestic Theatre, June 2-4
Comedian Juston McKinney Returns To Park Theatre This SaturdayComedian Juston McKinney Returns To Park Theatre This Saturday
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This MonthWHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month
First Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series RevealedFirst Wave of Concerts In The River House Restaurant Concert Series Revealed

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book Club: The Next Chapter
The Park Theatre (5/26-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Hatbox Theatre (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Stands
The Players' Ring Theatre (5/26-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You