Weathervane Theatre Launches New Program To Celebrate New Works In The North Country

The Weathervane Theatre has announced a brand new initiative to celebrate new voices, new works, and the creative spirit. In September, it will launch a new play festival called North Country New Works, which will feature excerpts from 10 new plays and musicals, written by and featuring Weathervane company members. This festival is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa.

The festival is coordinated by Danae DeShazer and Weathervane's Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

"It's an incredible honor to coordinate a new program at the Weathervane," said DeShazer, who has been seen as an actor, director, and other roles this season. "As this community knows, the Weathervane is an artist-driven company, and not only that, our artists tout themselves as multi-hyphenates who wear many hats. That's why this festival, subtitled as The Moonlight Series, will feature Weathervane company members in different disciplines. For example, our resident carpenter who helps to build and craft our scenic designs, will be presenting a dramatic scene he has written; or, our assistant stage manager has written several full-length plays. This festival gives us the opportunity to showcase the talents, creative spirit, and work from members of the Weathervane company in this unique festival."

Paulini adds, "Developing and supporting new works is important to my personal mission and we have been slowly but surely incorporating that into Weathervane's organizational mission with our previous relationship with Out of the Box Theatrics and now our first-ever commissioned World Premiere. I am committed to using our space and resources as a chance for new voices to be developed."

Each of the ten pieces are created, directed, and performed by members of Weathervane's Season 58 company. The pieces all vary in length, genre, style, and format; they include an exciting combination of play readings, excerpts from new musicals, stand-up comedy, and more. There will be an opportunity for audience members to provide thoughtful feedback in order to help these new works along their journey from page to stage. Each piece will be performed over a two-night festival on Sunday, September 10 at 6PM and Tuesday, September 12 at 7PM.

The pieces being featured include:

When the Lights Go Out - a new comedy by Weathervane Stage Manager Whitley Body

From the Trunk - musical excerpts and selections composed by Weathervane Resident Music Director Andrew Morrissey

The University - a short dramatic scene by Weathervane Resident Carpenter Nick Prazniak

The General and the Scholar - a solo bass piece composed by Weathervane Resident Bassist AC Muench

Stand Up/Fall Down - a standup comedy routine by Weathervane Props Designer Kathryn Sutton

Shakespearean Support Group - a new dramedy by Weathervane Company Actor Kimi Handa Brown

Anthropocene Teen - a new musical by Weathervane Resident Drummer Mitch Perrins

Glock 17 - a new play by Weathervane Technician Veronica Villalobos

Illusions of Grandeur - excerpts from a new play by Weathervane Scenic Charge Pyper K Williams

Exist - a biographical musical journey of original compositions by Weathervane's Director of Media Production and Acting Company member Ira Kramer.

Performed to in person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

North Country New Works performs on Sunday, September 10 at 6PM and Tuesday, September 12 at 7PM. Tickets for one performance of the festival are $9. A pass good for both evenings is $15.

Weathervane's 58th rep season runs now - October 14. Additional productions include Mamma Mia!, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Guys and Dolls, and Primary. Single tickets now available at www.weathervanenh.org.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.