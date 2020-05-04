Weathervane Theatre Delays Season Opening to August 1

Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, announce that due to COVID-19 the summer season will start Saturday,

August 1 as opposed to the originally announced Friday, July 3.

"It is my belief that everyone deserves access to quality, professional theatre, said Paulini. "The North Country is an amazing place to create live theatre. I am working around the clock, with my incredible and dedicated staff, to try and deliver on those expectations."

With so much still to be determined, the individual safety, health, and well-being of Weathervane's patrons, staff, and all of the North Country has to come first. This delayed opening and modified season was made based on all available information from national and local health experts and officials. Weathervane will continue to monitor and adapt under their guidance with North Country's best interest in mind.

In addition to a delayed start date Weathervane will also be reducing capacity by 50% to ensure social distancing guidelines for seating. Post show Meet and greet has been eliminated for the season and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building.

The modified 2020 Summer season featuring four productions in alternating rep Aug 3 - Sept 4 is DISASTER!, BUYER & CELLAR, HELLO, DOLLY!, and a title to be announced featuring the Weathervane Intern Company. BUBBLE & SQUEAK, the free opening night musical revue sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, will kick off the season on August 1. Previously and highlyanticipatedtitles(K inkyBoots,TheAddamsFamily,Amadeus,andGreenDay's American Idiot) have been postponed to Season 56 in 2021. The previously announced special event Classic Whitney: Alive! starring Kevin Smith Kirkwood has also been postponed.

The 2020 Fall season is still planned to be produced as originally announced. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET, and THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND will run in alternating repertory September 5 - October 11th.

At this time Weathervane is putting the finishing touches on its Patchwork Players, theatre for young audiences, season. Further updates to be announced in the near future.

Current subscribers will be contacted regarding their subscription packages and exclusive booking period. Subscription packages and group sales are currently available. There is no financial risk for any ticket buyer for Season 2020. For more information call 603.837.9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets will be on sale for subscribers on Tuesday, May 12th and for the general public on Tuesday, May 19th. Tickets range from $19 - $39. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





