Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



1
Kazoo Caroling Choir to Perform at The Park Theatres New England Dickens Fest Photo
Kazoo Caroling Choir to Perform at The Park Theatre's New England Dickens Fest

Join the Kazoo Caroling Choir with Girl & Boy Scouts at Dickens Fest for a festive and memorable musical collaboration. Free kazoo for the first 100 attendees. Event held at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

2
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Portsmouth in Summer 2024 Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Portsmouth in Summer 2024

Prescott Park Arts Festival will return to its picturesque waterfront setting in downtown Portsmouth this summer with LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL as its signature musical theatre production.

3
New London Barn Playhouse Reveals Lineup For 92nd Summer Season Photo
New London Barn Playhouse Reveals Lineup For 92nd Summer Season

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced its 92nd summer season, as one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
Tickets Go On Sale Today For Debby Holidays Tina Turner Tribute Concert at the Palace Thea Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Today For Debby Holiday's Tina Turner Tribute Concert at the Palace Theatre

Rock artist and international singer/songwriter with 17 Billboard Top 20 Hits, Debby Holiday, for the first time on the East Coast will bring her full 10-piece “live” band, the sensational Tina Turner Tribute, to Manchester, N.H. at The Palace Theatre on May 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

New Hampshire SHOWS
the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse in New Hampshire the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse
BNH Stage (12/01-12/03)Tracker
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry in New Hampshire It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
New Hampshire Theatre Project (11/25-12/10)
Children of Eden in New Hampshire Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
Frost Heaves in New Hampshire Frost Heaves
The Park Theatre (12/01-12/02)
Curtains in New Hampshire Curtains
Theatre UP (5/10-5/19)
Santa's Party in New Hampshire Santa's Party
The Park Theatre (12/16-12/16)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
Sole City Dance Presents: The Nutcracker in New Hampshire Sole City Dance Presents: The Nutcracker
Rochester Opera House (11/30-12/03)
Flushed! in New Hampshire Flushed!
New Hampshire Theatre Project (8/03-8/03)
A Christmas Carol in New Hampshire A Christmas Carol
Hatbox Theatre (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

