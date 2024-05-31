New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents ROMEO AND HER SISTER By Jillian Blevins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire Theatre Project concludes the 2023-24 season themed “What's Your Story?” with the world premier of Jillian Blevins' dramedy Romeo and Her Sister, a look at the story of Charlotte Cushman.

Charlotte Cushman, one of the most famous American actors in the world during the mid-1800's, portrayed both men and women on stage specializing in “breeches” roles including legendary Shakespeare characters Romeo, Hamlet and Lady Macbeth. She also performed with her sister Susan, who played Juliet to Charlotte's Romeo. Charlotte Cushman was so celebrated that fireworks displays and parades were held in her honor.

What the world didn't know was that Charlotte was a closeted lesbian, constantly fearful of the scandal if her true story came out. Jillian Blevins' original script portrays a fictional opening night in London but one that is soundly anchored in Charlotte's real life.

Director Courtney St. Gelais will bring this story to the NHTP stage and says, “How fitting it is that this important figure in queer theatre history is having her story told through the very artform she so loved. Romeo and Her Sister is a celebration that brings the history of an important figure back into our collective knowledge.”

Directed by Courtney St. Gelais, the cast includes Amy Desrosiers as Charlotte Cushman, Greta Swartz as Susan Cushman, Seda Tuncok as Sallie Mercer, Annie Stone as Matilda Hays, Michael Towle as Edwin Forrest, Tim Young as Benjamin Webster, and Corrie Owens-Beauchesne as Eleanora.

For tickets and more information: www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE THEATRE PROJECT

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.

