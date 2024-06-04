New Hampshire Theatre Project Celebrates the Elephant-in-the-Room Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 11-12, New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) will join 600 other nonprofit organizations around the state to celebrate NH Gives, the statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that has raised more than $15 million since 2016.

NHTP’s focus this year is our award-winning Elephant-in-the-Room Series®. Winner of the 2021 Governor’s Award for Arts in Health, the EITR Series brings difficult conversations out into the open through theatre, film and healthy community dialogue. According to the NH Charitable Foundation, NHTP “uses theatre to bring people together to talk about immensely difficult things and connect people with resources available to help…. Community happens when it’s safe to talk about the hard things.” NHTP’s goal for NH Gives 2024 is to raise $15,000 toward two new Elephant-in-the-Room Series® programs: Youth & Mental Health, and Navigating Eldercare.

NH Gives kicks off on Tuesday, June 11 at 5:00 pm. NHTP’s focus for the first day is Youth & Mental Health. If we can raise $4,000 between 5:00 pm and midnight on June 11, NH Coffee Roasters will donate an additional $1,000 to support the Youth and Mental Health EITR project. At 7:00 pm on June 11, NHTP will show the film of A Wider Circle, a play by Mary Ellen Hedrick about families navigating addiction, followed by a community discussion with Whitney Brown of Safe Harbor Recovery Center and Jennifer Kinsey, LICSW. Admission is free and open to all.

On Wednesday, June 12, NHTP will open our doors from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, for anyone who wants to join the family and help with our NH Gives fundraising efforts. The focus for June 12 will be Navigating Eldercare. The Gilly Fund has offered to match the first $2,000 raised on June 12.

Please join us at New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington Street, for NH Gives on June 11-12. Participate in a community discussion, drop by the theatre, meet a challenge or a match, and donate to the Elephant-in-the-Room Series®. “Telling and sharing helps deepen healing by building a community of support.” - Seacoast Mental Health Center.

For more information: www.nhtheatreproject.org/elephant-in-the-room

