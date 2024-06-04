KIDS SUMMER MOVIE-RAMA Announced At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great animation is coming to the giant screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey this summer. Six films will screen over six weeks in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. The series is called the Kids Summer Movie-Rama and it begins Tuesday, June 18.

Each week one film receives two screenings: Tuesday afternoon at 1:30pm and an encore screening on the following Saturday at 10am.

The series includes some of the most iconic animated characters including Peter Rabbit, The Smurfs, and the gang from Hotel Transylvania.

The film schedule is as follows:

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (6/18 & 22)

Peter Rabbit (6/25 & 29)

Hotel Transylvania 3 (7/2 & 6)

Angry Birds Movie 2 (7/9 & 13)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (7/16 & 20)

The Smurfs (7/23 & 27)

Tickets

Tickets for Kids Summer Movie-Rama are $7 each (all ages). A discounted pass for all 6 films is available at $36, a savings of $6. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org/kids, calling the box office (603) 532-8888 or you can buy at the door. Doors to the theatre open 30 minutes before screening time.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester MA.

Comments