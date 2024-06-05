Prescott Park Arts Festival Will Bring Back the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the return of the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Movie Night Series. Running all summer long, this series promises a blend of cinematic classics and recent releases, perfect for family-friendly enjoyment outside on the big screen by the picturesque Piscataqua River at dusk.

This year's lineup includes a variety of beloved films, ensuring there is something for everyone. The Prop will be open to serve your favorite movie snacks and drinks, making for an unforgettable evening. A recommended donation of $5 per person is appreciated to support the Arts Festival and its dedication to providing accessible, high-quality arts programming to the Seacoast community. Your generous donations support that mission and help keep the arts thriving in Portsmouth.

"There's something truly enchanting about watching movies under the stars, with the gentle breeze from the Piscataqua River and the stunning sunset as our backdrop,” Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival shared. “It's an experience that brings the community together in a unique and memorable way, creating lasting memories for families and friends to share in the magic of movies outside on the big screen."

Movie Night Series Line-up:

Barbie - Monday, June 17 at dusk

Join us for a whimsical journey into the world of Barbie, a timeless icon who has inspired generations.

Jaws - Monday, July 1 at dusk

Steven Spielberg's thrilling masterpiece about a small town terrorized by a great white shark.

Frozen: Sing-A-Long - Monday, July 8 at dusk

Experience the magic of Disney's Frozen with a special sing-a-long edition that will enchant audiences of all ages.

Dirty Dancing - Monday, July 22 at dusk

Relive the romance and passion of this classic story set in the summer of 1963.

Wish - Monday, August 12 at dusk

A heartwarming animated adventure that captures the power of believing in your dreams.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - Thursday, August 22 at dusk

Spielberg’s timeless tale of friendship between a young boy and a gentle alien.

Wonka - Thursday, August 29 at dusk

Dive into the fantastical world of Willy Wonka in this charming prequel to the beloved classic.

Casablanca - Sunday, September 1

End the summer with a screening of the iconic romantic drama set during World War II.

“We are delighted to be part of an event that continues to bring together - and make memories for - our community,” said Linda Staniels, community relations and event operations manager at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. “The Prescott Park Arts Festival is a dedicated partner in promoting the health, wellbeing, and cultural enrichment of the Seacoast area for 50 years. So we are excited to offer families a chance to come together, relax, and enjoy a magical experience yet again this year.”

Join us for movie nights this summer and make the most of the beautiful evenings in Portsmouth. Bring your blankets, chairs, and loved ones, and enjoy a perfect night out at Prescott Park Arts Festival!

Comments