Tony Award Winning Playwright Greg Kotis to Preview New Musical THE END OF ALL FLESH at The Players' Ring

The End of All Flesh is a rollicking post-apocalyptic fable unfolding on a remote mountain top sometime in America's distant future.

Aug. 17, 2022  
The Players' Ring will present a concert reading of two time Tony award winning playwright Greg Kotis' new musical, The End of All Flesh.

The concert reading will take place on Thursday, August 25, 8pm, Friday August 26, 8pm, and Saturday, August 27, 5pm at 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth NH 03801 (on Prescott Park).

General Admission: $20

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191867&regid=96&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D141468

The End of All Flesh is a rollicking post-apocalyptic fable unfolding on a remote mountain top sometime in America's distant future. Having made it through the End Times, Ma and Pa fight to keep themselves and their son, Boy, alive, by hunting, gathering, and maintaining a healthy distrust of strangers. But Boy's near grown now, and his new friend Girl is putting some mighty funny ideas in his head about familial hierarchies and the Patriarchy. Expect plenty of picking (and some grim grinning) in a concert reading of a new dark comedy that explores environmental collapse, gender norms, generation gaps, survivalist practices, and the creative potential of a pandemic beard...in song!

Q & A with artists after all readings.


Artists Include:


Greg Kotis (as PA), Ayun Halliday (as MA), Sammy Pignalosa (as BOY) and Bitter Pill's Billy Butler (Upright Bass), Tomer Oz (Guitar), and Michael McKay (Banjo). Bios included at the end of release.

Event Details:

What: Writing Workshop with Greg Kotis, Writing a Musical

When: Saturday, August 25, 11am-1pm

Where:105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth NH 03801 (on Prescott Park)

General Admission: $30

Explore the fundamentals of writing an original musical with playwright Greg Kotis (Urinetown). Emphasis will be on character, story structure, scene structure, and identifying and writing songs for a musical. Attendance limited to 15 participants. Suitable for musical mavens of all ages.

Greg Kotis is a two time Tony™ Award winning author of many plays and musicals including Urinetown (Book/Lyrics), I Am Nobody, Give the People What They Want, Michael von Siebenburg Melts Through the Floorboards, Yeast Nation (Book/Lyrics), The Truth About Santa, Pig Farm, Eat the Taste, and Jobey and Katherine. Future projects include ZM, an original musical about teenaged fast-food workers trying to survive a zombie plague. Greg is a co-founder (along with his wife Ayun Halliday) of Theater of the Apes, and is a member of the Neo-Futurists, the Cardiff Giant Theater Company, ASCAP, and the Dramatists Guild. He grew up in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, and now lives in New York City.


August 17, 2022

