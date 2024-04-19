INTO THE WOODS & More Set for Opera North's Summerfest 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summerfest 2024 marks Opera North's 42nd season and a decade's investment in its journey to create a national park for the arts with the National Park Service at Blow-Me-Down Farm.

Returning resplendent in the wake of the pandemic and torrential rains, the three productions planned for this summer proclaim "come hell or high water" that the show will go on. As if to underscore the point, this year's productions include Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld, Verdi's Rigoletto and Sondheim's Into the Woods (starring Klea Blackhurst as The Witch).

Opera North is seeing its vision for Blow-Me-Down Farm, part of the Saint Gaudens National Historic Park (New Hampshire's only National Park) realized in the eyes of ever-growing audiences. The historic farmhouse in a stunning setting on the banks of the Connecticut River was owned by Charles Beaman, the New York lawyer who enticed sculptor Augustus Saint Gaudens to bring his family to Cornish in 1885. The Cornish Colony of artists and writers followed, leaving the artistic legacy Opera North and the NPS seek to recreate. (For background visit: ON the Farm - Opera North

While continuing to build its international reputation for musical excellence, having helped hone the performance skills of more than 700 Resident Artists who now appear in the great opera houses of the world, Opera North is pursuing its long-range plan to restore and rehabilitate the historic farmhouse. Grants have funded significant repairs to the exterior of the building, including window replacements, roof and foundation work and a new coat of paint (selected to match the original). As the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance has noted, all work is performed according to the preservation standards of the Department of the Interior.

At the same time, Opera North has made ongoing improvements to the audience experience at the Farm. Under its signature circus tent "Miss Charlotte," the company has improved its stage lighting and air circulation. This summer they're investing in luxury bathroom trailers to replace the porta potties. Not the most exciting aspects of the Summerfest experience, but definitely designed to make the audience more comfortable.

"As General Director Evans Haile celebrates his 10th anniversary with the company as Artistic Director Louis Burkot marks his 42nd Opera North's track record demonstrates our commitment to make Blow Me Down Farm a stellar destination (under the stars, indeed) and the centerpiece of our National Park for the Arts with the National Park Service."

OPERA NORTH SUMMERFEST 2024 PERFORMANCES

Orpheus in the Underworld

The can-can! Moulin Rouge and the Folies Bergere! Spoofing both mythology and the foibles of man, Offenbach's smash-hit operetta promises to be this Summerfest's hottest party. Eurydice, tired of bickering with her annoying husband Orpheus, decides it might be fun to party with the gods below and takes off with Pluto... Raucous fun, mortals in love, gods in disguise, catchy tunes and that famous dance ensue! Sung in French with English dialogue and projected English translations.

Thursday, July 11 at 7pm

Friday, July 12 at 7pm

Sunday, July 14 at 5pm

Rigoletto

A passionate story of jealousy, vengeance and sacrifice, Verdi's Rigoletto showcases some of opera's most beloved and familiar music, including "La donna è mobile," "Caro nome" and "Questa e quella" sung with full orchestra. Rigoletto is a jester at court, whose latest wisecrack has started a vendetta that's far from funny. Now, with his daughter seduced by the charismatic but dissolute Duke, Rigoletto is out for revenge. But he won't have the last laugh.

With orchestra. Sung in Italian; projected English translations.

Sunday, July 21 at 5pm

Wednesday, July 24 at 7pm

Saturday, July 27 at 5pm

Into the Woods

Steven Sondheim's wildly popular musical, Winner of 7 Tony Awards and just revived on Broadway, invites you to escape into a fantastical fairytale adventure where wishes come true, but not for free. Meet Jack and his cow, two wayward Princes, a Princess in a Tower, a Baker and his wife, Red Riding Hood, a Giant in the sky and a powerful witch in the wood! Be careful what you wish for! Venture beyond "happily ever after" with the full orchestra of Opera North.

Thursday, August 1 at 7pm

Friday, August 2 at 7pm

Saturday, August 3 at 5pm

Sunday, August 4 at 5pm

Both individual tickets and subscription packages are available at OperaNorth.org