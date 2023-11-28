Tickets Go On Sale Today For Debby Holiday's Tina Turner Tribute Concert at the Palace Theatre

Rock artist and international singer/songwriter with 17 Billboard Top 20 Hits, Debby Holiday, for the first time on the East Coast will bring her full 10-piece “live” band, the sensational Tina Turner Tribute, to Manchester, N.H. at The Palace Theatre on May 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open 6:00 p.m.) Tickets have gone on sale today, #GivingTuesday (click here to purchase).

The event is also currently accepting tax-deductible donations through its fiscal sponsor, Fractured Atlas (Click here to donate).

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to LGBTQ+ youth and young women's organizations in New Hampshire including:

Circle Program: Providing a safe and caring environment for young women to explore their strengths and possibilities, and to build confidence and a positive self-image.

Seacoast Outright: For 30 years, Seacoast Outright has been one of the only specific resources available to LGBTQ+ youth in the Seacoast area.

The host of the evening is Stephen S. Miller, or “Mama Rose” as he's known in some corners of the theater world. Born in Plymouth, N.H., and raised between Bridgewater , N.H. and New York City by his late father Dr. John V. Miller, Jr., who was the head of the Business Management Program at Plymouth State College (now University), and his late mother Katherine K. Miller, who was the V.P. of the very first family planning council in New Hampshire, and she was on the original fundraising community for Circle Program. Miller currently resides in Manchester with his husband Brian Geldin. In their wedding announcement in The New York Times in 2021, Miller was called, “Outgoing and charismatic, he tends to be the center of attention wherever he goes, even when he's not wielding a microphone as a cabaret performer.”

From homelessness to pageant royalty, the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening is Zola Powell, a true icon of drag. Originally from Massachusetts, Zola was a Show Director for Boston's only 7-night-a-week show bar, Jacque's Cabaret on Broadway Street. In addition to working at Jacque's, Zola worked at every bar that was ever around in the late 80s and 90s and won the titles of Miss Gay New England, Miss Gay Boston, Miss Gay East Coast, Ms. Fire Island and Miss Fire Island, with an historic two-year reign. Zola has always served her community in any way possible. Whether it's lending her talents for “Trinity Place Shelter,” “ICNY,” “One Sandwich at a Time,” “Hearts of Gold” or any other charitable organization, you can count on her, in or out of Drag, to be out there making a difference.

Not an impersonation act, the Tina Turner Tribute by world-renowned vocalist Debby Holiday, brings together 10 of the top touring musicians in the world to bring you the timeless music of Tina Turner like you never imagined you could hear it. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Debby Holiday was practically born to do a show like this! Growing up in a prolific musical family - her father penned the hits “Put A Little Love In Your Heart” and “All I Ever Need Is You” among countless others - she was surrounded by musical royalty from a very young age. Ray Charles, Clydie King, Etta James, Tower of Power and other greats were regular visitors to their home.

By her early 20's she had conquered LA's Sunset Strip music scene with her band, Stilletto, winning the coveted KNAC Battle of the Bands crown - a contest in which thousands of bands participated. She had already established herself as a standout powerhouse vocalist who few could match. With a career spanning three decades - in addition to releasing a string of successful rock albums - she's racked up 17 hits, which have landed in the top 20 on the Billboard Dance charts, making her one of the most prolific club/dance artists of the 21st century. She's performed/toured with the likes of Rod Stewart, KISS, John Waite, Joe Walsh, Lita Ford ... appeared on David Letterman, The View, Rosie O'Donnell ... and had her music placed in countless hit TV shows and movies.

Holiday, broke onto the dance scene with her #5 Billboard summer anthem “Dive” in 2004. She followed that smash hit with her power ballad “Half A Mile Away,” which shot into the Billboard Top 10, along with Debby's follow-up dance hit “Bring It On.” All of Debby's subsequent dance singles broke into the Billboard Top 20 including, “Piece of My Love” and “Surrender Me” (with the incredible Tony Moran), “Joyful Sound,” featured in the hit show “Sordid Lives: The Series,” from writer/director/producer Del Shores, starring the dearly departed Leslie Jordan, Olivia Newton John and Rue McClanahan. Holiday starred in the film “Blues For Willadean” written by Shores and co-starring Beth Grant, Dale Dickey & Oscar Winner Octavia Spencer.

About the only thing Holiday DIDN'T do, was focus all that energy into doing a full-tilt tribute to the reigning Queen of Rock herself, Tina Turner! That all changed in 2019. After covering a handful of TINA songs in her shows over the years, she had the realization that “Hey! I wanna do a whole show dedicated to her!” So she reached out to some of her world-class musician friends and created a 10-piece band that will bring you a TINA show like no other! The energy this band brings will blow your hair back and get your feet moving to all those TINA classics, from her first recordings back in the 60's, to the live versions she did at Wembley, which ended her performing career.

The Tina Turner Tribute core band members include:

Sean Mcnabb: Actor/Musician - Toured/Recorded with Dokken, Quiet Riot, Great White, House Of Lords, Don Felder, Willie Chambers, The Music of Cream, Edgar Winter, Montrose.

Derek Day: - Toured/Recorded with Slash, Taylor Hawkins, Steve Vai, Living Color / Vernon Reid, Ted Nugent, Foo Fighters, Classless Act [opening act on the 2022 @Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe / Poison / Joan Jett Stadium Tour].

Sven Martin: - Toured with Jonathan Davis of Korn, t.A.T.u, Liz Phair, Sweet.

Forrest Everett: 18-year member of internationally renowned AC/DC Tribute band, Bonfire. Peace Frog & Strange Days [Doors Tributes] Performed / Toured with members of The Steve Vai Band, Pink Floyd, Quiet Riot, Great White.