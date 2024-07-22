AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Star To Make New England Debut At Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer and social media and America's Got Talent star Lachuné will make her New England debut at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, August 2 at 7:30 pm. She will be accompanied by pianist Ivan Rustandi.

Born and raised in the deep South, Lachuné is now a resident of Fort Worth, Texas. She first found the love of music in the pews of a traditional African-American church. There, she studied the power of song in intimate settings. The power to teach, express, and share stories with others' souls. Lachuné blends southern beauty with classical excellence, earthy gospel, and folk expressions. She takes contemporary songs and gives them her own unique interpretation.

Social media loves Lachuné. On TikTok, she has over a quarter million followers and 1.9 million likes.

Tickets for the Lachuné concert are $25 and all seats are reserved. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. Doors open at 6:00 pm with musician/singer Tom Hsu in the theatre's Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

