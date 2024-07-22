LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE To Present An Evening with Leading Scholars Paul Bierman & Brandon Keim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, August 28 at 7pm, environmental science professor Paul Bierman and acclaimed science journalist Brandon Keim visit The Music Hall Lounge with their books, WHEN THE ICE IS GONE and MEET THE NEIGHBORS.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Jameson French, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets are $20, and the books will be available for purchase. The event will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOKS

When the Ice Is Gone:

In 2018, frozen soil from the bottom of the world's first deep ice core, lost for decades, reappeared in Denmark. When geologist Paul Bierman and his team analyzed this material, it led them to a startling discovery: Greenland's ice sheet melted naturally 400,000 years ago. That meant the ice was unstable even without human interference. In When the Ice Is Gone, Bierman traces the story of this pivotal discovery, delving into the nuances of polar science and arctic history. He describes how engineers drilled the ice core at Camp Century, a Cold War military base built inside the ice sheet. And he explores the cataclysmic events the discovery portends if we don't address climate change, urging us to heed the warning from the ice.

Meet the Neighbors:

What does the science of animal intelligence mean for how we understand and live with the wild creatures around us? Honeybees deliberate democratically. Rats reflect on the past. Snakes have friends. Meet the Neighbors asks: What would it mean if we took animal minds seriously? Weaving in the latest research, Brandon Keim takes us into courtrooms and wildlife hospitals, under backyard decks and into deserts, to meet the philosophers, rogue pest controllers, ecologists, wildlife doctors, and others who are reimagining our relationships to animals and to nature. A beguiling invitation to discover an expanded sense of community and kinship beyond our own species, Meet the Neighbors opens our eyes to the world of vibrant intelligence just outside our doors.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Paul Bierman, environmental science professor at the University of Vermont, develops methods to date ice and rocks. He has published in Science and Nature, with the findings covered by CNN, USA Today, and the Weather Channel. He lives in Burlington, Vermont.

Brandon Keim is an independent journalist specializing in animals, nature, and science. His work appears regularly in the New York Times, the Atlantic, Nautilus, National Geographic, and elsewhere. He lives in Bangor, Maine.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR

Jameson (Jamey) French is CEO of Northland Forest Products and is a founding trustee and ex officio member of The Music Hall's Board of Trustees. Jamey has led numerous local and statewide arts and conservation organizations, including the Strawbery Banke Museum and the Society for the Protection of NH Forests. Nationally, Jamey chairs the Washington DC-based Land Trust Alliance and is a board member of the American Forest Foundation and the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Paul Bierman and Brandon Keim on Wednesday, August 28, at 7pm is $20. Signed copies of both books will be available for purchase (WHEN THE ICE IS GONE, $28, hardcover and MEET THE NEIGHBORS, $30, hardcover). The ticket package includes a reserved seat, an author discussion, Q+A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

