PUPPY LOVE Documentary To Screen At The Park Theatre In August

PUPPY LOVE is the story of Labrador puppies stricken with a paralysis and neurologic disorder after their regular puppy vaccinations. The storyline follows the breeder, Lab owners and even the filmmakers who adopt one of the pups as they use a special diet and physical therapy to bring them back to their true retriever ability. The documentary film will be shown on Sunday, August 4 at 2pm at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH. The screening, part of the theatre's Filmmakers Series, will also be a fundraising event for the Monadnock Humane Society of Swanzey, NH.

PUPPY LOVE, produced by Cerise Films of Chicago, is an exciting and inspiring documentary written and directed by Gail Gilbert. After the movie, Gilbert will be in attendance at the screening to conduct a talkback Q&A with the audience.

“A healthy litter of purebred pups suddenly become paralyzed and the vets say they should be euthanized," explains writer-director Gilbert. The documentary follows a literal “life and death” struggle and everything from chicken soup to Chinese herbs are used to nurse the pups back to health.

"PUPPY LOVE is more than a movie about dogs -- it's a universal story about the power of love and commitment in everything we do," said Gilbert.

The Monadnock Human Society (monadnockhumanesociety.org) will be in attendance at the screening with information about their mission and adoption programs.

Tickets for this special screening of PUPPY LOVE are $15. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA. The facility is fully accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

